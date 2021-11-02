Chiefs trade Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for Dan Brown

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent last year on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, but for the Jets this year, he’ll be part of a very different line of protection. Duvernay-Tardif, 30, a right guard who opted out last season to practice as a doctor in a long-term care facility in his native Canada, was traded to the Jets from Kansas City Tuesday for backup tight end Daniel Brown, who also plays on special teams. Duvernay-Tardif hasn’t played since starting for Kansas City in their 2019 Super Bowl victory – firstly due to the pandemic, then a broken hand this preseason, and then after getting ousted by rookie Trey Smith.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO