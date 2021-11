Caltrans District 8, which encompasses Riverside and San Bernardino counties, has launched an Active Transportation Plans Public Survey to identify bicycle and pedestrian improvements on and near the state highway system. Many southwest Riverside cities including Menifee and San Jacinto have already launched plans for adding and improving bicycle paths in the city. Taking the Caltrans survey will help determine funding for adding to those planned biking and walking trails in the area. Many of the trails now or being planned are connected to the different cities. The survey will determine who will receive funding in the future. “Caltrans has recently made improving multi-modal connectivity one of our top priorities as part of the Department’s 2021-2024 Strategic Plan,” Michae.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO