Is This The Most Desirable Property In Golf?

By Fergus Bisset
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo apartments are still available to buy in one of the most recognisable, and brilliantly positioned buildings on the world golf scene: Hamilton Grand in St Andrews. Available freehold, the apartments come with 24-hour butler service, spectacular sixth floor rooftop deck access with views over the Old Course, complimentary access to...

