Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

Despite not clicking on all cylinders, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the New York Giants to win 20-17 on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-4 on the year. Patrick Mahomes still does not look quite right, going from Top 3 in QBR every season since winning the MVP in 2018 to now ranking 12th in the league following a QBR of 7 and 19 the past two games. After the game, Mahomes said quote: 'I think we're going to snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we will be a tough offense to stop.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what is wrong with Mahomes despite the Chiefs' win.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO