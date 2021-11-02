CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

chiefscrowd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs beat the Giants 20-17 on Monday night, improving their record back...

www.chiefscrowd.com

thecomeback.com

Andy Reid shares honest assessment of Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t what they used to be. The two-time defending AFC Champions find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West standings and dealing with the distinct possibility that they need to turn things around soon or potentially miss the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is at the center...
NFL
SkySports

What's happening with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? Are critics overreacting to their struggles on offense?

For some time watching the Chiefs was an oasis of serenity as they navigated battle with an invincibility like that of a Jedi knight shrugging at innocuous stray Stormtrooper shots. For every rare sight of conflict there was a new equilibrium around the corner; any chinks in their armour were swiftly veiled, any setbacks were bullishly quashed. Their narrative was inevitable behind Mahomes, Reid and co.: 'Score 20? We'll score 30. You call that pre-snap motion? Watch this'.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Hoping Daniel Jones's Career Path Can Mirror Patrick Mahomes's

In 2017, Ben McAdoo, then the head coach of the New York Giants, set his sights on a young quarterback out of Texas Tech by the name of Patrick Mahomes, whom he personally worked out during the school's pro day. McAdoo, who before coming to the Giants had once been...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones has more in common with Patrick Mahomes than you might think

Daniel Jones of the Giants passes the ball against DaQuan Jones of the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 24. Credit: Mike Stobe. The biggest difference in Patrick Mahomes this season has little to do with Patrick Mahomes. He’s still an elite player and on track to become a Hall...
NFL
NBC Sports

Is Patrick Mahomes injured?

As we try to diagnose the problems with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s fair to raise any and all potential explanations. One possibility is that quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t 100 percent healthy. He had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his big toe just a few days after Super Bowl...
NFL
informnny.com

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He’s a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: Patrick Mahomes is trying to live up to an image that was built around him in his career I UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell below .500 as they lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Kansas City’s signal caller was intercepted for the ninth time, tying him for most in the NFL with Zach Wilson. More importantly, Mahomes left the game after taking a big hit in the second half. The former MVP cleared concussion protocol but still didn’t return to the game as Tennessee cruised to victory. Skip Bayless reacts to Mahomes' errors and what they mean for him and the Chiefs.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: The Chiefs' defense sharing the field with Daniel Jones to win shows Patrick Mahomes' struggles I UNDISPUTED

Despite not clicking on all cylinders, the Kansas City Chiefs held off the New York Giants to win 20-17 on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-4 on the year. Patrick Mahomes still does not look quite right, going from Top 3 in QBR every season since winning the MVP in 2018 to now ranking 12th in the league following a QBR of 7 and 19 the past two games. After the game, Mahomes said quote: 'I think we're going to snap out of it and find a way to start executing and when we do, we will be a tough offense to stop.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss what is wrong with Mahomes despite the Chiefs' win.
NFL
RealGM

Patrick Mahomes Cleared Concussion Protocol

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game despite clearing the NFL's concussion protocol. Mahomes took a shot to the head and Andy Reid said the quarterback needed a break. Reid and Mahomes both expect the quarterback to practice this week ahead of next week's Monday night game against the New York Giants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes Has Honest Admission On Loss To Titans

Patrick Mahomes had another rough day this past Sunday. His Kansas City Chiefs fell by a final of 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans and Mahomes was knocked out of the game after taking a hit to his head and neck. The Chiefs are now 3-4 this season, which is a...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Sends Clear Message About Chiefs’ Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business against the New York Giants on Monday night, but it wasn’t pretty. Patrick Mahomes had an inconsistent night to say the least, completing 29-of-48 passes for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His interception occurred on the opening drive in the red zone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Film study: What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes, and can he turn things around?

When the 2021 NFL season began, the Kansas City Chiefs were a popular pick to win the AFC and make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Sure, they lost some pieces from their once-imposing defense, but they still had the great Patrick Mahomes leading their offense and directing talented teammates such as wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Few anticipated the Chiefs would be sitting at 3-4 through Week 7. After all, the Chiefs haven’t lost more than four games in an entire season since Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes addresses early struggles: 'I got to be better'

Patrick Mahomes’ struggles in the offseason led to his own self-reflection after the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-3 loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Mahomes was asked Thursday during his media availability whether he talked to his teammates about the Titans game and if he took the blame for the loss.
NFL

