Patrick Mahomes: I think we can still be a special offense

When the 2021 NFL season began, the Kansas City Chiefs were a popular pick to win the AFC and make their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Sure, they lost some pieces from their once-imposing defense, but they still had the great Patrick Mahomes leading their offense and directing talented teammates such as wideout Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Few anticipated the Chiefs would be sitting at 3-4 through Week 7. After all, the Chiefs haven’t lost more than four games in an entire season since Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback in 2018.
