Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s Top

The criminally underseen winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival is getting a new restoration, supervised by Harris himself. Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s subversive landmark film ‘Chameleon Street’ has been given a proper 4K restoration by Arbelos Films. Written, directed, and starring the Juilliard-trained Wendell B. Harris Jr, the film recounts the story of real-life con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., whose antics were often the fodder for salacious newspaper articles. The titular chameleon, Street impersonated everyone from professional reporters, lawyers, athletes, students, and even surgeons. Without a lick of professional medical training, he purportedly performed 36 successful hysterectomies! Although the film won the Grand Jury Prize after its premiere at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival, it struggled to find proper distribution and has long been considered a suppressed film. With its new restoration from the original camera negative under the supervision of Harris himself, the film is a must-see rediscovery.
