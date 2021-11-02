CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s Top

criterion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 1933 introduced two cinematic giants to the world. Hollywood released King Kong, which portrayed a big royal black gorilla—a “king” who is head over heels in love with a tiny blond white woman for whom he willingly climbs the highest mountain, i.e., a skyscraper. That same year, an independent...

www.criterion.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Magnificent 20: The best western films of all time

The western is one of the most beloved genres of all.In recent years, it seems to have been making a comeback of sorts. Just a few years back Chloé Zhao released her standout rodeo film The Rider, while in 2016, western heads had to contend with Antoine Fuqua's remake of The Magnificent Seven. John Sturges’ ever-popular original was itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 classic, Seven Samurai.Below is a reminder of some of the greatest entries in the western canon. 20. Ride Lonesome (Budd Boetticher, 1959)The pick of Boetticher and Randolph Scott’s superb seven-film collaboration follows stone-faced loner Scott’s...
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

‘Chameleon Street’ Director Wendell B. Harris Jr. Discusses The New 4K Restoration Of The Film

The criminally underseen winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival is getting a new restoration, supervised by Harris himself. Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s subversive landmark film ‘Chameleon Street’ has been given a proper 4K restoration by Arbelos Films. Written, directed, and starring the Juilliard-trained Wendell B. Harris Jr, the film recounts the story of real-life con artist William Douglas Street, Jr., whose antics were often the fodder for salacious newspaper articles. The titular chameleon, Street impersonated everyone from professional reporters, lawyers, athletes, students, and even surgeons. Without a lick of professional medical training, he purportedly performed 36 successful hysterectomies! Although the film won the Grand Jury Prize after its premiere at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival, it struggled to find proper distribution and has long been considered a suppressed film. With its new restoration from the original camera negative under the supervision of Harris himself, the film is a must-see rediscovery.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: In 1960, Woody Strode Took on the West in John Ford’s ‘Sergeant Rutledge’

The Harder They Fall, the Black Western in theaters now and on Netflix on Nov. 3, owes a tip of the Stetson to Woody Strode, one of the NFL’s first Black players (he signed briefly with the Los Angeles Rams in 1946), who later found a niche playing strong, silent types in Westerns. Part African American and part Native American, Strode’s first big break was in 1960’s Spartacus, as the Ethiopian gladiator whose death sparks a rebellion. It was on the set of 1959’s Pork Chop Hill, a Korean War film, that Strode met John Ford (though Ford was not the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

Wendell B. Harris, Jr.’s Extraordinary ‘Chameleon Street’ Still Strikes A Nerve 30 Years Later

The story of Wendell B. Harris, Jr.’s “Chameleon Street,” winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize back in 1990, validates the story in Wendell B. Harris Jr.’s “Chameleon Street”, insofar as they make a bleak portrait of Black American success spanning 1990 to 2021: If you don’t conform to social and cultural expectations, you fail, and if you do, it may only be but a matter of time until you fail anyway. You may take this reading well-salted given the source – I’m a career White Guy – but the way art reflects life and life reflects art within the film and without is flat out impossible to overlook.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ward Bond
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Mary Mcleod Bethune
Person
Sterling Hayden
Person
John Ford
Person
Hal Ashby
Person
Paul Robeson
Person
Renoir
Person
Wendell B. Harris Jr.
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Melvin Van Peebles
Person
Carol Reed
Person
Helen Walker
Person
Spike Lee
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Film Preservation#S Wonderful#American#Sight Sound
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'True Story' Trailer: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes Play Estranged Brothers in Netflix Drama Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, True Story, which will star Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and Wesley Snipes (Blade). True Story will be centered around a comedian named Kid (Hart) as he stops for performances in his hometown of Philadelphia and attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Snipes). Upon his very first night back in town, things go awry for Kid and threaten to tear down the life that he has built as he is tested both morally and emotionally over the seven-episode series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
Outsider.com

What Are the Best Western Movies Currently on Netflix?

The days are getting shorter, the temperature is getting colder, and the leaves are changing. Perfect time to watch the best Westerns on Netflix. Let’s get into the best films of the genre over on the streaming platform giant. When it comes to Western films, some are better than others,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy