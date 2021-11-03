Tupac’s life and legacy on display at 'immersive' L.A. museum exhibit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles will be home in January to a limited- run "immersive" museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

"Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free" is scheduled to open Jan. 21 at Canvas L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale at wakemewhenimfree.com beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Fans can sign up online for access to pre-sale tickets.

The exhibit is described as a "fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist and activist."

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate. According to the website, the exhibit "leverages technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac's personal archives."

The exhibition will "delve into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art, as the exhibit educates and enlightens attendees through a labyrinth of emotions, as they take this journey through his extraordinary life."

Tickets will range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.