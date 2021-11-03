Should you buy the NZD/USD after strong New Zealand jobs data?

EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows in wake of the latest strong US jobs report. Traders will be eyeing a test of key long-term support at the 1.1500 level. In an immediate reaction to the latest US labour market report, which was stronger than markets had been expecting on most metrics, EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows under the 1.1520 mark. Having printed a daily low at 1.15156, this puts the new annual low about 10 pips below the previous low set back on 12 October. But EUR/USD has been choppy in recent trade and has not been able to convincingly push below the prior annual low just yet. If dollar bullish momentum does start to build as traders have more time to digest the implications of the latest jobs report, EUR/USD might well fall towards key support at the round 1.1500 number and in the form of the 9 March 2020 high just below it.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO