CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Should you buy the NZD/USD after strong New Zealand jobs data?

invezz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar tilted lower after the strong New Zealand jobs data. The country’s unemployment rate declined to 3.4% in the third quarter. The pair will likely maintain the bearish momentum. The NZD/USD price was little changed in early trading on Wednesday as investors reflected on the latest...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

USD/NOK rebound to accelerate ahead of Norway GDP data

The USD/NOK pair has risen in the past three straight days. The pair has risen because of the hawkish Federal Reserve. Norway is set to release its Q3 GDP on Friday. The USD/NOK pair has risen in the past three straight days as investors reflect on the recent US inflation data. The pair is trading at 8.6875, which is the highest it has been since October 1.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Where to buy Contextlogic (WISH) stock as investors expect it to explode following a series of higher lows

Contextlogic (WISH) stock is currently trading at $5.10. The stock has dipped −0.39 (7.10%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy WISH stock. ContextLogic (WISH) stock has dropped after the release of the much-anticipated earnings report. The stock had surged up 5% on Wednesday to $5.37 as investors waited for the earnings report.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nzd#Usd#Nzd Usd#Invezz#Covid#Rbnz#Federal Reserve
invezz.com

Should you buy Coinbase stock after weak earnings?

The Coinbase stock price crashed by more than 15% after weak earnings. Coinbase revenue of $1.31 billion was lower than estimates. It has formed a break and retest pattern on the four-hour chart. The Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) stock price crashed by more than 15% in extended hours after the company...
STOCKS
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data

The New Zealand Dollar fell versus the US Dollar overnight as Wall Street stocks broke a multi-day winning streak. NZD/USD’s loss came despite upbeat economic data from the island nation. The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.35% at the closing bell. Still, US equity indexes remain near all-time highs following a mostly positive slate of corporate earnings. Shares of DoorDash gained nearly 25% in after-hours trading after the food delivery service reported rosy earnings along with a corporate acquisition.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Silver price prediction ahead of the US inflation data

Silver price outlook is rather neutral as investors await cues in the form of the US CPI data. Investors are keen on when the Fed will hiking interest rates despite maintaining inflation is transitory. Higher-than-expected CPI numbers may test the steadiness of the crucial support level of $24. Silver price...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

GBP/USD forecast ahead of US inflation and UK GDP data

The GBP/USD pair declined slightly after the latest US PPI data. The US producer price index rose by 8.6% in October. The country will publish the latest consumer inflation data on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair was little changed on Tuesday as investors waited for the latest UK GDP and US...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Australia
DailyFx

NZD/USD May Rise on Upbeat Card Spending Data, Broader Sentiment

The New Zealand Dollar moved slightly higher against the US Dollar overnight as Wall Street stocks closed slightly higher in New York’s Monday session. Material and energy stocks led the benchmark S&P 500 to a fresh record high close, with the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure package and Friday’s upbeat jobs report bolstering sentiment. A mostly positive corporate earnings season is helping temper valuation concerns amid higher Treasury rates.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD awaits critical jobs data this week

AUD/USD is sidelined as markets ditch the hawkish theme leaving global yields on the backfoot. Higher yielders in forex have suffered in recent sessions which now leaves AUD hanging in the balance of risk sentiment for the open. AUD/USD awaits the next domestic catalyst in Aussie jobs data Nov 11.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

GBP/USD forecast after the strong US NFP data

The GBP/USD sell-off intensified on Friday this week. This decline happened after the US published strong jobs numbers. Investors are also reacting to the dovish BOE decision. The remarkable sell-off of the GBP/USD pair accelerated on Friday after the US published strong non-farm payrolls (NFP) data. The pair sank to a low of 1.3420, which was the lowest level since October 1.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD prints new YTD lows, eyes test of key support at 1.1500 after strong US jobs data

EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows in wake of the latest strong US jobs report. Traders will be eyeing a test of key long-term support at the 1.1500 level. In an immediate reaction to the latest US labour market report, which was stronger than markets had been expecting on most metrics, EUR/USD fell to fresh year-to-date lows under the 1.1520 mark. Having printed a daily low at 1.15156, this puts the new annual low about 10 pips below the previous low set back on 12 October. But EUR/USD has been choppy in recent trade and has not been able to convincingly push below the prior annual low just yet. If dollar bullish momentum does start to build as traders have more time to digest the implications of the latest jobs report, EUR/USD might well fall towards key support at the round 1.1500 number and in the form of the 9 March 2020 high just below it.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD recovers back above 200DMA, 0.7100 level despite strong jobs data

NZD/USD has recovered back to the north of 0.7100 despite strong US data. Significant widening of NZ/US rate differentials in recent weeks is likely playing a supportive role. NZD/USD has been gaining ground in recent trade, despite the release of a very healthy US labour market report for the month of October earlier in the session, which the US dollar has so far failed to capitalise on. The pair has moved back to the north of the 0.7100 level in recent trade, meaning its has moved back to the north of its 200 and 21-day moving averages again, both of which sit just below the psychologically important level.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD at the mercy of US jobs data this week

USD/CAD consolidates ahead of critical US jobs data. Markets will now assess the economic backdrop with respect to Fed rate hike timings. USD/CAD is flat on the day and in the consolidation of the prior daily bearish impulse after a being outcome from the Federal reserve that weighed on the greenback in what was giving back territory gained earlier in the week. Investors weighed the Federal Reserve's move to taper its bond-buying program, with CAD recovering from an earlier three-week low which it hit as oil prices tumbled.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

New Zealand Jobs Data To Keep The Pressure On AUDNZD

The fall in the commodity currencies started after the dovish RBA outcome yesterday afternoon, accentuated by sharp falls in key commodity prices on Chinese futures exchanges. To put some of the recent moves in the commodity space in context, coal has now fallen around 45% from its October highs, and iron ore has lost approximately 55% from its May highs.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD marching towards 1.0400 after positive NZ economic data

New Zealand Unemployment Rate fell 0.5%, down to 3.4%. Australian PMI’s figures were better than expected, though overshadowed by the NZ employment numbers. AUD/NZD dipped to 1.0417 on the release of the NZ employment figures. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/NZD slumps 0.15% during the day, trading at 1.0430...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD sticks to NZ jobs data-led gains, lacks follow-through ahead of FOMC

NZD/USD edged higher on Wednesday in reaction to upbeat New Zealand jobs data. A subdued USD demand remained supportive, though the uptick lacked follow-through. Investors turned cautious and seemed reluctant ahead of the critical FOMC decision. The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: New Zealand dollar kiwi seems strong

The USD is higher across the board but these moves may not be mean much till the FED later today. The market can be slow till their policy decisions when they may finally come out with tapering, but the key is for how much, probably not a lot, which means that despite some dollar recovery, the buck may again hit resistance. If that's going to be the case then we think that commodity currencies can stay strong.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy