NBA

Zags in the Pros Update (11/2)

By The Slipper Still Fits
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a bit of a light week around the world for our former Zags, but there were still some games of note. Jalen Suggs had...

www.chatsports.com

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
manofmany.com

Ben Simmons Flexes on the Haters with New $2 Million Porsche

Ben Simmons has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. After a lacklustre performance in last season’s playoffs, the former number one draft pick has been criticised by teammates, coaches and pundits across the league. Feeling thrown under the bus, the Australian went to war with his Philadelphia 76ers front office, demanding to be traded anywhere else. Unfortunately, zero transfer deals have transpired, and Ben has yet to set foot on the court. So what does a 25-year-old multi-millionaire do with all the free time in the world? Shopping. And while his jump shot may be broken, Simmons has been making it rain on the roads, recently purchasing a rare $2 million Porsche 918 Spyder.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The tricky path to a Jalen Brunson trade

Jalen Brunson is a certified Philadelphia sports hero. He brought not one but two championships back to the Mainline during his time point guarding the Villanova Wildcats, is as hardcore a Philadelphia Eagles fan as you or I, and had kept his loyalty to the City of Brotherly Love intact despite playing his professional ball in the heart of Cowboys country.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
NBA
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Grading Wisconsin's bludgeoning of Rutgers

Wisconsin took liberties on the Rutgers defense, who had no real answer all day for the Badgers offense. Graham Mertz started off rocky with an early interception, but ended up throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns, which hopefully can be used as some momentum for the young passer. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web (11-2-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the unveiling of the team’s 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform that will be worn for select games throughout the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season. Three New Orleans rotation players questionable for Phoenix game. Injuries...
NBA
chatsports.com

Bengals News (11/2): Overreacting

Try 334 yards coming after the initial play, according to Pro Football Focus. A total of 280 yards after the catch, many off slithering screens to the running backs, and 54 yards after contact in the run game. The final count, PFF said, was 15 missed tackles. According to Jay Morrison of The Athletic, it's the most yards after catch allowed in the NFL since 2014.
NFL
chatsports.com

Derrick Rose discovers joy and is playing his best basketball

MILWAUKEE — Mention the word and the Zen-like calm of Derrick Rose will turn sour, bristling at the notion that his play now, at 33 years old and 14 seasons in the NBA, is showing signs of "Vintage Rose." He is 11 seasons and a countless procession of injuries removed...
NBA
chatsports.com

No. 2 Cinicinnati Survives Tulsa Comeback, 28-20

CINCINNATI -- Desmond Ridder threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Cincinnati held off Tulsa 28-20 on Saturday. Alec Peirce had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown to help the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic) extend the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 25 games.
TULSA, OK

