Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Romantic Dramedy ‘Match Made’ Burns Up the Screens and Touches the Soul

By Press Release
Americajr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Andre Butler’s debut movie “Match Made” is both timely and on point. Butler, a prolific writer, penned a number of screenplays, but he says this is the right season for “Match Made” to hit the screens. In a time where the country needs a fresh look at the Black...

americajr.com

MetroTimes

Meet Chloe Moriondo, the 19-year-old singer from metro Detroit who’s shaking up pop-punk

As Chloe Moriondo and I muse on the egalitarian effects of the internet and pop-punk as a vehicle for feminism during a recent conversation, I quickly forget that the singer-songwriter is barely 19. Moriondo (who uses she/they pronouns) carries herself with a wisdom and charisma well beyond her years, and has more accolades to her name than most middle-aged adults — a viral YouTube channel, a self-released album, a record deal with a major label. But in all of their maturity, Moriondo, who will play the Fillmore on Thursday, is a Gen Zer through and through. From her expert knowledge on memes and astrology to her newly buzzed hair to her bristling pop-punk album Blood Bunny, Moriondo fits seamlessly into the current musical zeitgeist of artists who were raised on the internet.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

VH1 Video: What it's Like Growing Up Black in Detroit

VH1’s series “Growing Up Black” talks to poets, artists and business owners about how being daughters and sons of Detroit shapes them. "I feel like I got the total Black experience here because there's nothing but Black people here," says Tashif Turner, aka "Sheefy McFly," a noted muralist, rapper and designer "Detroit feel like my Africa."
DETROIT, MI
dopecausewesaid.com

Detroit Based Rapper/Producer TNV Releases His New Album "Soul Clap"

TNV is a Detroit based rap artist and producer who has been featured on DCWS before and now he returns with his latest album called “Soul Clap”. The self produced, 14-track project features Reggie Rocc, William Cata, Jaooo, and Kelo. Speaking about the “Soul Clap” album, TNV says “The inspiration...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Mike Skill Revisits Detroit Roots, The Romantics’ “What I Like About You” on Debut Solo Album

Looking back is often a necessity in moving forward. Mike Skill went back 41 years to rerecord his band The Romantics biggest hit “What I Like About You.” Originally written by Skill and Romantics singer and drummer Jimmy Marinos, the song was originally released in 1979 prior to the band’s self-titled debut the following year, and new lives throughout the 1980s and ’90s as a sports stadium anthem, the Budweiser theme song, and countless party chants.
MUSIC
