Detroit’s Romantic Dramedy ‘Match Made’ Burns Up the Screens and Touches the Soul

As Chloe Moriondo and I muse on the egalitarian effects of the internet and pop-punk as a vehicle for feminism during a recent conversation, I quickly forget that the singer-songwriter is barely 19. Moriondo (who uses she/they pronouns) carries herself with a wisdom and charisma well beyond her years, and has more accolades to her name than most middle-aged adults — a viral YouTube channel, a self-released album, a record deal with a major label. But in all of their maturity, Moriondo, who will play the Fillmore on Thursday, is a Gen Zer through and through. From her expert knowledge on memes and astrology to her newly buzzed hair to her bristling pop-punk album Blood Bunny, Moriondo fits seamlessly into the current musical zeitgeist of artists who were raised on the internet.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO