Public Health AmeriCorps ServeWyoming Requirements Overview. ServeWyoming provides Wyoming communities with a statewide entity to focus service and volunteer efforts, enhance the ethics of service and volunteerism in the state, and provide funds for state-based AmeriCorps programs. In addition to their grant making responsibilities, state commissions operate according to a unified plan for service in the state, including events, opportunities for training and technical assistance, and networking between service programs. All programs with AmeriCorps members in a state are considered part of the AmeriCorps network in that state and are expected to have an active and positive relationship with their state commission.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO