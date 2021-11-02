CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lawsuit filed against Apple for not selling chargers with iPhone 12

By Pahi Mehra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is being sued in the public interest for refusing to sell chargers with the. . A group of Chinese university students has filed a PIL against Apple for failing to provide customers with a charger when they purchased an iPhone. According to reports, the students have asked for...

Chinese students sue Apple over not including chargers with iPhones

A group of students from Chinese universities are suing Apple over its decision to not include chargers with the iPhone 12 and later. Following Apple's 2020 decision to no longer include chargers in the box with its iPhones, the company has repeatedly faced fines from Brazil. Now it's subject to a new lawsuit, this time from a group of students from Donghua University and the Beijing University of Chemical Technology.
In brief: Apple is being sued in China over its decision to stop bundling a wall charger with every iPhone sold, which is seen as a move that's primarily motivated by profit. While the lawsuit doesn't resemble the high stakes litigation that usually makes the press, it has garnered extensive public support because many consumers aren't happy when they buy an arguably expensive product only to find they also need to buy a wall charger to use it.
