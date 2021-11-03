CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Arthur Leo Klawiter

By Editorial
Mining Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, MI – Arthur Leo Klawiter, age 90, of Chocolay Township, passed...

www.miningjournal.net

pawneenews.com

Leo Albert Stake

Leo Albert Stake was Born 9/23/2021 11:28am. He weighed 8lbs 10.7ounces and was 20 inches long at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Parents are: Brandon and Julie Stake Big Sisters: Candace, Hazel and Olive Big Sisters: Candace, Hazel and Olive.
BEATRICE, NE
Mining Journal

Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — The Early Childhood Task force plans to address the changing problems facing young children and make local policymakers more aware of early childhood needs. These goals emerged last week from an early childhood conference, at which community members began organizing a comprehensive community plan to address issues facing families with children up to 7 years old. Early childhood issues are more than just child care and immunization, said Leslie Bek of the Marquette County Health Department. “We need things that enhance the time parents and children spend together,” Bek said, “and when local people are organizing events we need them to think of families and make sure children are welcome.” Betty Jo LoCicero, program director for the Women and Children Program at Marquette General Hospital, said the year-old task force wants Marquette to be a “child-friendly community.” “We want programs that can enrich the life of the parents and the child’s life, she said.” Last week’s conference was funded by a $500 grant from the Kellogg Foundation and a $500 grant from the Marquette Community Foundation.
MARQUETTE, MI

