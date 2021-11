Things aren't going as planned for Blake Jarwin in 2021. The talented tight end looked forward to regaining prime form in 2021, after suffering a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season -- thrusting backup Dalton Schultz into the lead role. Schultz went on to have a breakout season that's rolled over into the current one, while Jarwin has seen his targets dwindle. And having now suffered a hip injury in the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, he's been moved to injured reserve, a source tells CBS Sports.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO