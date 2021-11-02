CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson

By Nate Bouda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams have now officially waived WR DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Rams are expected to waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade surfaced before the deadline. Jackson has already confirmed that he’s parting ways with the Rams:. The two...

