Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the Buccaneers as a potential sleeper to watch for free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. Panthers HC Matt Rhule said he wants to remain focused on the game plan when asked if Week 9’s game against the Patriots is a “measuring stick” for the organization: “I try to be really disciplined about staying focused on the game plan, the football and all the things that are right in front of me and not getting caught up in the outside things. Every time I’ve ever done that, I say to myself, ‘why did I caught up in these things?’ He was laughing as he said that last part.” (Mike Giardi)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO