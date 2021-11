In the wake of a jump in the proportion of workers quitting jobs in the United States – dubbed the “Great Resignation” – Australia’s media has been warning of a surge in resignations here. “Here comes the Great Resignation,” reads one headline; “Millions of Aussies predicted to leave jobs” reads another. In fact: there is no evidence of such a phenomenon here if there was, it would be no bad thing Australia’s resignation rate has fallen to an all-time low. The term was coined in late 2020 by Texas A&M University’s Anthony Klotz in response to two developments he said had collided like a...

