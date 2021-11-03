Bitcoin Is Here to Stay, A Lot of Other Cryptos Are Not: Sen. Cynthia Lummis

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed the US$1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and sent it for President Biden to sign into law. With it, those recent rumors that the White House is preparing to regulate the cryptocurrency trading market may have materialized in a roundabout manner. The bill is making crypto news today because its provisions seem to be mandating a cryptocurrency transaction tax. Besides the parts that deal with renovating physical assets like roads and bridges, some govern digital and financial infrastructure.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO