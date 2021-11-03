Van Jones declares 'five-alarm fire' for Democrats
With the gubernatorial race in New Jersey tightening, Van Jones discusses election night results as CNN...www.wataugademocrat.com
With the gubernatorial race in New Jersey tightening, Van Jones discusses election night results as CNN...www.wataugademocrat.com
Panic , lmao , time for panic is over , time for action is now , we are sick of your willful destruction of the American dream. YOU MUST BE DEALT WITH , YOU MUST GO.
Nah don't worry.... you lunatics keep pushing agendas Americans don't want and call everyone racist. Keep doing what you do.... no reason to change. LOLOL
Don’t like something…racist Can’t do something…racist. Don’t get your way…racist. Don’t win your election..racist. Kill your own people .. culture.
Comments / 68