Van Jones declares 'five-alarm fire' for Democrats

Watauga Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the gubernatorial race in New Jersey tightening, Van Jones discusses election night results as CNN...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 68

Vanilla Soul
8d ago

Panic , lmao , time for panic is over , time for action is now , we are sick of your willful destruction of the American dream. YOU MUST BE DEALT WITH , YOU MUST GO.

Reply(2)
52
Shackelford
8d ago

Nah don't worry.... you lunatics keep pushing agendas Americans don't want and call everyone racist. Keep doing what you do.... no reason to change. LOLOL

Reply(2)
77
Harry Balzac
8d ago

Don’t like something…racist Can’t do something…racist. Don’t get your way…racist. Don’t win your election..racist. Kill your own people .. culture.

Reply(2)
44
