Huawei's subscale cloud unit needs more than just chips

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Sweden's Enea lands US traffic classification deal; Net Insight synchronizes 5G; why data center architecture rocks. The European Commission has adopted a new Radio Equipment Directive that it hopes will make wireless devices less vulnerable to getting hacked and thus compromising their owners' privacy and security. The "delegated act," as it is called in Commission parlance, is intended to force manufacturers of such devices to build in increased cybersecurity through a three-pronged approach that will see improved network resilience, better protection of consumers' privacy and a reduced risk of monetary fraud. The new measure will come into force following a mandatory two-month scrutiny period, provided the powers that be in Brussels and Strasbourg do not raise any objections.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO