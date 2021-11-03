CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei's subscale cloud unit needs more than just chips

By Iain Morris
Light Reading
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelling units blocked from buying American technology is becoming habitual for Huawei. First it was Honor, a device business that is suddenly rampant in China while Huawei's remaining smartphone division withers. Next up is the less showy server unit, according to a report from Bloomberg. Unable to procure x86 processors from...

www.lightreading.com

