CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Download AssetsCopy StoryMore OptionsClose False claims, new rules: Election Day arrives in the US

By Anchorage Press Staff
alaskareporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Elections Tuesday were testing new voting restrictions in some Republican-controlled states as officials got a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation...

alaskareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

No major snags for Election Day voting amid a year of scrutiny, false claims

ATLANTA (AP) — After a year of dealing with false claims and death threats, election officials appeared on track Tuesday to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day. There were few reports of voting or equipment problems, other than the sporadic power outage or polling place opening late that is not unusual for Election Day. It was too soon to gauge the effects of new voting restrictions in place in a few states.
ATLANTA, TX
news-graphic.com

National concerns trickle down to state races as election day arrives

(The Center Square) – States and municipalities around the country on Tuesday are hosting their first general elections since President Donald Trump left office, testing the new political landscape after Trump’s exit and possibly setting up a referendum on the Democratic White House and Congress. Democrats have been steadily declining...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
washingtoninformer.com

Election Day Arrives in Virginia

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — The weekend spurred plenty of enthusiasm with slightly more than one million Virginians casting their ballots early in a near dead-heat in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. Some of that spirit cascaded Saturday inside the Manassas Park Community Center when...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
987thecoast.com

TIME TO VOTE! ELECTION DAY ARRIVES IN NEW JERSEY

Election day has arrived in the Garden State. The polls opened at 6am today as voters cast ballots for governor, and for all seats in the New Jersey Legislature. There are some hotly contested local races as well, including in Middle and Upper townships. Polls remain open until 8pm.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#False Claims#Ap#Republican#State#Anchorage Press
The Independent

Election officials say Youngkin's underage son tried to vote

A juvenile son of Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin tried twice to cast a ballot in Tuesday's election, election officials said Friday. The 17-year-old son presented an ID but was told he was ineligible to vote due to his age and turned away, according to a statement from Scott Konopasek, Fairfax County s general registrar. The statement said the teen did not successfully vote, made no false statements, did not disrupt voting and appeared to have committed “no election offense.”The statement mentioned Youngkin's son by name, saying the identification was based on contemporaneous notes by the chief election officer.The news...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Officials counter false election claims

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continuously repeats falsehoods about how Colorado elections are conducted, local and state officials say. From questioning why passwords are kept secret to barcodes that are being phased out that are used to tabulate only a faction of all ballots while simultaneously criticizing using machines to count them, Peters is relying on voter-fraud conspiracy theories and ignoring how elections are actually conducted, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and others say.
MESA COUNTY, CO
yoursun.com

Ron Turner debunks false election claims

SARASOTA — False information claims hamper Florida elections, say elections supervisors throughout the state. Florida’s Democratic and Republican elections supervisors recently sent an open letter to all Florida lawmakers asking them to “Tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy.”. The Florida Supervisor of Elections Association letter implores...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cyberscoop.com

CISA selects Kim Wyman, GOP official who criticized false election fraud claims, as election security leader

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency named a Republican secretary of state who has challenged GOP attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential race as its top election security official on Tuesday. Kim Wyman, Washington’s secretary of state since 2013, will take the job of senior election security lead at CISA,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy