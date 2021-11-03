Fans think that Seolhyun & Jimin spent Halloween together with friends

Jimtober has been an amazing month full of celebrations to honor Jimin's birthday. For Jimin's fans, the birthday celebrations are not restricted to just one day, which would be the actual day of his birthday on October 13. Rather, the entire month is dedicated to him. In effect, his birthday month does not only consist of grand projects with donations and community projects that run during specified periods; fans also celebrate Jimin in different aspects every single day. They celebrate something specific about him each day of Jimtober, using preset hashtags. The focus can be on his vocal and dance skills, personality, earned titles, or just showing him love and appreciation for what he means to many or simply for his existence. This Jimtober was no exception, and there was an appreciation hashtag for Jimin trending every day of the month in South Korea, some having made it to the worldwide trends.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO