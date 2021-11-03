CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves lifer Snitker receives reward for 44-year investment

Brian Snitker has joined mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to win...

sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Just like Freddie Freeman, Brian Snitker deserves a lifetime contract

Freddie Freeman and Brian Snitker are just alike. Ok, maybe not at all. One has been the face of Atlanta sports and is set to earn around half a billion dollars over his career, and the other never made it out of the minor leagues until the Braves hired him as the interim manager in 2017, after spending over 40 years with the organization. One is a beloved superstar, while the other was constantly criticized by fans and media outlets alike. However, after ending a 26-year championship drought, both deserve to be Braves for the entirety of their careers.
actionnewsnow.com

Braves vs Astros World Series Game 3: Snitker relishing 'wild' Atlanta home crowd

Truist Park takes center stage tonight as the World Series shifts from Houston to Atlanta, with the Braves and the Astros looking to break the deadlock. Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win -- lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy -- the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
WAND TV

Macon's Brian Snitker, Braves reach World Series

ATLANTA (WAND) - Add another accolade to the resume of Macon's Brian Snitker. The Atlanta Braves manager led his club to their first World Series since 1999. Atlanta took down the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS in six games. The Braves will take on the AL champion Houston...
Bobby Cox
chatsports.com

Braves' Brian Snitker 'Didn't Care About a No-Hitter' In World Series Game 3

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker said losing a potential World Series no-hitter was the last thing on his mind when Houston Astros pinch hitter Aledmys Diaz dropped a bloop single into left field to end the Braves' bid for history in Game 3 of the 2021 Fall Classic. Snitker, who...
dailycitizen.news

David Carroll: What I learned from Braves manager Brian Snitker

This is a column I should have written a long time ago, but with the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, now is the perfect time. It’s sort of a confessional, I guess. In March of 2016, I was at the Braves spring training site in Kissimmee, Florida. My family...
CBS Sports

World Series 2021: Braves manager Brian Snitker will face his son, an Astros hitting coach, in Fall Classic

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, thereby earning their first pennant since 1999. The Braves will now compete in the World Series against the Houston Astros, who advanced to their third Fall Classic in five years by toppling the Boston Red Sox. One thing is for certain about this series: no matter what happens, a member of the Snitker family is going to get a championship ring.
Las Cruces Sun-News

One big happy family? Not for Snitkers as father, son duel in Braves-Astros World Series

HOUSTON — In any World Series, themes of resilience and perseverance and love will abound. You don’t navigate a 162-game season and three rounds of playoffs without them. Yet while those concepts exist more often on a visceral level, this 2021 World Series pitting the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros will house a pair of shining examples – one in each dugout.
FanSided

Tyler Matzek saved Brian Snitker after Luke Jackson almost cost the Braves again

Luke Jackson got the Atlanta Braves into yet another jam in the NLCS, but Tyler Matzek saved the team. The Atlanta Braves looked to be cruising to a victory in Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday night. However, they received quite the scare in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Luke Jackson was brought in by manager Brian Snitker to replace A.J. Minter.
Pantagraph

PHOTOS: Macon native and Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker through the years

In his fifth full year as Atlanta Braves manager, Macon native Brian Snitker has his team in the World Series. Snitker was a sophomore right fielder on the 1971 Macon Ironmen baseball team featured in Chris Ballard's 2012 book, "One Shot at Forever," which chronicled tiny Macon's Cinderella run to the state championship game. Snitker later became a star catcher for the Ironmen.
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud, Brian Snitker, and Charlie Morton react to Morton’s devastating injury

For months, it’s felt like the sky was falling in Atlanta, and this postseason has been no different. Jorge Soler missed the final game of the NLDS and most of the NLCS because of an untimely COVID diagnosis. Huascar Ynoa was pulled from his Game 4 start in the NLCS and announced out for the season with an arm injury. And now, Braves ace Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after suffering a broken fibula in Game 1. It should be impossible to overcome, especially since Mike Soroka, Ronald Acuña, and Marcell Ozuna are already missing for the season, but somehow the Braves keep winning.
FanSided

Braves: Jorge Soler proved Brian Snitker right from the first pitch

Braves manager Brian Snitker made the right move by choosing to give Jorge Soler a chance to leadoff in Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves made a brilliant move by putting Jorge Soler at the top of the lineup in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros. While there was some discussion about manager Brian Snitker giving Soler the leadoff spot over Eddie Rosario, that decision paid off handsomely for the Braves.
fanaticsview.com

Brian Snitker talks Braves Fan Support at Home, Joc Pederson “Edge” & Ron Washington Impact

Brian Snitker answered questions from the media during the Braves’ off day. He spoke about what pitching, home-field advantage, and coaching experience meant to his team. Ian Anderson was a prominent topic of discussion prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Snitker praised Anderson’s ability to grow so much in such a short period of time. He pointed out how mature Anderson is for his young age. In-game adjustments are where he’s taken his biggest leap according to Snitker. The manager is very confident in Anderson as long as he commands his fastball and changeup.
NESN

Braves’ Brian Snitker Explains Removing Ian Anderson Vs. Astros

Ian Anderson was dealing Friday night for the Braves in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros. The Atlanta pitcher tossed five scoreless, hitless innings against Houston before Braves manager Brian Snitker removed Anderson from the game. It’s not uncommon to see managers pull pitchers from games despite...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Despite stroke, Bobby Cox still a presence for Braves and manager Brian Snitker

Longtime Braves fans know Bobby Cox as one of the winningest managers in baseball history. But they may not know what happened in the decade since he retired that's kept Cox mostly away from games at Truist Park. In 2019 Bobby Cox had a stroke. But the legendary baseball figure remains influential with the team and close to Brian Snitker, the Braves’ current manager. In this week's Georgia Today, we explore how the Braves’ miracle season is in no small part due to their special bond.
