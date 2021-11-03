CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Serum exosomes from diabetic kidney disease patients promote pyroptosis and oxidative stress through the miR-4449/HIC1 pathway

By Chan Gao
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetic kidney disease (DKD) is a major contributor to end-stage renal disease. Several microRNAs (miRNAs) have been found to be enriched in exosomes of DKD patients, but it remains unclear if any of these miRNAs play an important role in the pathogenesis of DKD. Methods. Exosomes from diabetic kidney...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Statin use is associated with a reduced incidence of colorectal cancer expressing SMAD4

Long-term use of statins is associated with a small reduced risk of colorectal cancer but their mechanism of action is not well understood. While they are generally believed to act on KRAS, we have previously proposed that they act via influencing the BMP pathway. The objective of this study was to look for associations between statin use and the risk of developing colorectal cancer of a particular molecular subtype.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

How the Long-term Use of Aspirin Impacts Mortality, Renal Deterioration in Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease

Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, addresses the study findings regarding how the long-term use of aspirin impacts mortality and renal deterioration in patients with chronic kidney disease. Pharmacy Times interviewed Jun Ling Lu, MD, assistant professor, Department of Medicine, University of Tennessee Health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
clevelandclinic.org

Podiatrists Play Vital Role in Salvaging Lower Extremity in Patients with Diabetic Foot Disease

Diabetic foot disease is a leading cause of disability all over the world. Lower-extremity amputation (LEA) due to this condition greatly decreases quality of life and patient function, increases healthcare costs, and leads to increased mortality. Diabetes disproportionately accounts for the majority of LEAs, while peripheral arterial disease, infection and ulcerations are the leading underlying pathologies.
CLEVELAND, OH
pharmatimes.com

NICE issues draft recommendation for new kidney disease treatment

NICE has issued a draft recommendation for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease. This preliminary recommendation represents a milestone in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), marking the first new treatment option for CKD patients in nearly 20 years. It is estimated that a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Disease#Diabetes#Dkd#Wb#Caspase 1#Gsdmd N#Inflammasome
Nature.com

Oral prodrug of remdesivir parent GS-441524 is efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets

Remdesivir is an antiviral approved for COVID-19 treatment, but its wider use is limited by intravenous delivery. An orally bioavailable remdesivir analog may boost therapeutic benefit by facilitating early administration to non-hospitalized patients. This study characterizes the anti-SARS-CoV-2 efficacy of GS-621763, an oral prodrug of remdesivir parent nucleoside GS-441524. Both GS-621763 and GS-441524 inhibit SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern (VOC) in cell culture and human airway epithelium organoids. Oral GS-621763 is efficiently converted to plasma metabolite GS-441524, and in lungs to the triphosphate metabolite identical to that generated by remdesivir, demonstrating a consistent mechanism of activity. Twice-daily oral administration of 10"‰mg/kg GS-621763 reduces SARS-CoV-2 burden to near-undetectable levels in ferrets. When dosed therapeutically against VOC P.1"‰gamma Î³, oral GS-621763 blocks virus replication and prevents transmission to untreated contact animals. These results demonstrate therapeutic efficacy of a much-needed orally bioavailable analog of remdesivir in a relevant animal model of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
University at Buffalo Reporter

The “PodoSighter” uses AI to identify a key indicator of early kidney disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the early stages of kidney disease, a specialized type of kidney cell called the podocyte undergoes damaging changes in both its structure and function. Those changes are key indicators of the ultimately devastating damage that end stage renal disease can cause, but these specialized cells are difficult to detect.
BUFFALO, NY
Nature.com

Cardiac-specific CGI-58 deficiency activates the ER stress pathway to promote heart failure in mice

Excess myocardial triacylglycerol accumulation (i.e., cardiac steatosis) impairs heart function, suggesting that enzymes promoting triacylglycerol metabolism exert essential regulatory effects on heart function. Comparative gene identification 58 (CGI-58) is a key enzyme that promotes the hydrolysis of triglycerides by activating adipose triglyceride lipase and plays a protective role in maintaining heart function. In this study, the effects of CGI-58 on heart function and the underlying mechanism were investigated using cardiac-specific CGI58-knockout mice (CGI-58cko mice). Echocardiography and pathological staining were performed to detect changes in the structure and function of the heart. Proteomic profiling, immunofluorescent staining, western blotting, and real-time PCR were used to evaluate molecular changes. In CGI-58cko mice, we detected cardiac hypertrophic remodeling and heart failure associated with excessive cardiac lipid accumulation, ROS production, and decreased expression of regulators of fatty acid metabolism. These changes were markedly attenuated in CGI-58cko mice injected with rAAV9-CGI58. A quantitative proteomics analysis revealed significant increases in the expression of ER stress-related proteins and decreases in proteins related to fatty acid and amino acid metabolism in the hearts of CGI-58cko mice. Furthermore, the inhibition of ER stress by the inhibitor 4-PBA improved mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced oxidative stress, and reversed cardiac remodeling and dysfunction in cultured cardiomyocytes or in CGI-58cko mice. Our results suggested that CGI-58 is essential for the maintenance of heart function by reducing lipid accumulation and ER stress in cardiomyocytes, providing a new therapeutic target for cardiac steatosis and dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inhibition of TGF-Î² repairs spinal cord injury by attenuating EphrinB2 expressing through inducing miR-484 from fibroblast

Spinal cord injury (SCI) can lead to severe loss of motor and sensory function with high disability and mortality. The effective treatment of SCI remains unknown. Here we find systemic injection of TGF-Î² neutralizing antibody induces the protection of axon growth, survival of neurons, and functional recovery, whereas erythropoietin-producing hepatoma interactor B2 (EphrinB2) expression and fibroblasts distribution are attenuated. Knockout of TGF-Î² type II receptor in fibroblasts can also decrease EphrinB2 expression and improve spinal cord injury recovery. Moreover, miR-488 was confirmed to be the most upregulated gene related to EphrinB2 releasing in fibroblasts after SCI and miR-488 initiates EphrinB2 expression and physical barrier building through MAPK signaling after SCI. Our study points toward elevated levels of active TGF-Î² as inducer and promoters of fibroblasts distribution, fibrotic scar formation, and EphrinB2 expression, and deletion of global TGF-Î² or the receptor of TGF-Î² in Col1Î±2 lineage fibroblasts significantly improve functional recovery after SCI, which suggest that TGF-Î² might be a therapeutic target in SCI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Multi-omics of human plasma reveals molecular features of dysregulated inflammation and accelerated aging in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a devastating psychiatric illness that detrimentally affects a significant portion of the worldwide population. Aging of schizophrenia patients is associated with reduced longevity, but the potential biological factors associated with aging in this population have not yet been investigated in a global manner. To address this gap in knowledge, the present study assesses proteomics and metabolomics profiles in the plasma of subjects afflicted with schizophrenia compared to non-psychiatric control patients over six decades of life. Global, unbiased analyses of circulating blood plasma can provide knowledge of prominently dysregulated molecular pathways and their association with schizophrenia, as well as features of aging and gender in this disease. The resulting data compiled in this study represent a compendium of molecular changes associated with schizophrenia over the human lifetime. Supporting the clinical finding of schizophrenia's association with more rapid aging, both schizophrenia diagnosis and age significantly influenced the plasma proteome in subjects assayed. Schizophrenia was broadly associated with prominent dysregulation of inflammatory and metabolic system components. Proteome changes demonstrated increased abundance of biomarkers for risk of physiologic comorbidities of schizophrenia, especially in younger individuals. These findings advance our understanding of the molecular etiology of schizophrenia and its associated comorbidities throughout the aging process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incidence of end-stage kidney disease: a retrospective cohort study

No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Reversing polycystic kidney disease

A new study shows that re-expressing PKD genes early in the course of the disease can fully reverse polycystic kidney disease in mice. These results reveal an unexpected ability of the kidney to regenerate following genetic rescue of polycystin function. In this issue of Nature Genetics, Stefan Somlo and colleagues...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

EGFR Regulates the Hippo pathway by promoting the tyrosine phosphorylation of MOB1

The Hippo pathway is frequently dysregulated in cancer, leading to the unrestrained activity of its downstream targets, YAP/TAZ, and aberrant tumor growth. However, the precise mechanisms leading to YAP/TAZ activation in most cancers is still poorly understood. Analysis of large tissue collections revealed YAP activation in most head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), but only 29.8% of HNSCC cases present genetic alterations in the FAT1 tumor suppressor gene that may underlie persistent YAP signaling. EGFR is overexpressed in HNSCC and many other cancers, but whether EGFR controls YAP activation is still poorly understood. Here, we discover that EGFR activates YAP/TAZ in HNSCC cells, but independently of its typical signaling targets, including PI3K. Mechanistically, we find that EGFR promotes the phosphorylation of MOB1, a core Hippo pathway component, and the inactivation of LATS1/2 independently of MST1/2. Transcriptomic analysis reveals that erlotinib, a clinical EGFR inhibitor, inactivates YAP/TAZ. Remarkably, loss of LATS1/2, resulting in aberrant YAP/TAZ activity, confers erlotinib resistance on HNSCC and lung cancer cells. Our findings suggest that EGFR-YAP/TAZ signaling plays a growth-promoting role in cancers harboring EGFR alterations, and that inhibition of YAP/TAZ in combination with EGFR might be beneficial to prevent treatment resistance and cancer recurrence.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CircETFA upregulates CCL5 by sponging miR-612 and recruiting EIF4A3 to promote hepatocellular carcinoma

As a kind of malignant tumors, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has been studied continuously, but the mechanisms are not well understood. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are widespread in eukaryotes and play an important role in the growth of organisms and in the occurrence of diseases. The role of circRNAs in HCC remains to be further explored. In this study, CircRNA microarray analysis was used to assess the plasma from HCC patients and healthy controls and to identify circRNAs involved in HCC tumorigenesis. CircETFA was overexpressed in HCC tissues, plasma, and cells. Clinicopathological data revealed that abnormally high circETFA expression was associated with a poor prognosis. In function, circETFA promotes the malignant phenotype of HCC cells in vivo and in vitro, inhibits cycle arrest, and decreases the proportion of apoptotic cells. In mechanism, it can upregulate C-C motif chemokine ligand 5 (CCL5) in HCC cells, thereby regulating the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/Akt pathway and other key downstream effectors (e.g., FoxO6). Furthermore, circETFA prolonged the half-life of CCL5 mRNA by recruiting the eukaryotic initiation factor 4A3 (EIF4A3) and acted as a sponge of hsa-miR-612 to suppress the silencing effect of hsa-miR-612 on CCL5. In conclusion, CircETFA can increase the expression of CCL5 to promote the progression of HCC by sponging hsa-mir-612 and recruiting EIF4A3, and is promising as a novel biomarker and therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Oncogenic KRAS promotes growth of lung cancer cells expressing SLC3A2-NRG1 fusion via ADAM17-mediated shedding of NRG1

We previously found the SLC3A2-NRG1 (S-N) fusion gene in a lung adenocarcinoma specimen without known driver mutations and validated this in 59 invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) samples. Interestingly, KRAS mutation coexisted (62.5%) in 10 out of 16 NRG1 fusions. In this study, we examined the role of mutant KRAS in regulating the S-N fusion protein in KRAS mutant (H358) and wild-type (Calu-3) cells. KRAS mutation-mediated increase in MEK1/2 and ERK1/2 activity enhanced disintegrin and metalloproteinase (ADAM)17 activity, which increased the shedding of NRG1 from the S-N fusion protein. The cleavage of NRG1 also increased the phosphorylation of ERBB2-ERBB3 heterocomplex receptors and their downstream signalling pathways, including PI3K/Akt/mTOR, even under activated KRAS mutation signalling. The concurrence of S-N fusion and KRAS mutation synergistically increased cell proliferation, colony formation, tumour growth, and the cells' resistance to EGFR kinase inhibitors more than KRAS mutation alone. Targeted inhibition of MEK1/2, and ADAM17 significantly induced apoptosis singly and when combined with each mutation singly or with chemotherapy in both the concurrent KRAS mutant and S-N fusion xenograft and lung orthotopic models. Taken together, this is the first study to report that KRAS mutation increased NRG1 cleavage from the S-N fusion protein through ADAM17, thereby enhancing the Ras/Raf/MEK/ERK and ERBB/PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathways. Moreover, the coexistence of KRAS mutant and S-N fusion in lung tumours renders them vulnerable to MEK1/2 and/or ADAM17 inhibitors, at least in part, due to their dependency on the strong positive loop between KRAS mutation and S-N fusion.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular differences between lymph nodes and distant metastases compared with primaries in colorectal cancer patients

Lymph nodes (LNs) and distant metastases can arise from independent subclones of the primary tumor. Herein, we characterized the molecular landscape and the differences between LNs, distant metastases and primary colorectal cancers (CRCs). Samples were analyzed using next generation sequencing (NGS, MiSeq on 47 genes, NextSeq on 592 genes) and immunohistochemistry. Tumor mutational burden (TMB) was calculated based on somatic nonsynonymous missense mutations, and microsatellite instability (MSI) was evaluated by NGS of known MSI loci. In total, 11,871 samples were examined, comprising primaries (N"‰="‰5862), distant (N"‰="‰5605) and LNs metastases (N"‰="‰404). The most frequently mutated genes in LNs were TP53 (72%), APC (61%), KRAS (39%), ARID1A (20%), PIK3CA (12%). LNs showed a higher mean TMB (13 mut/MB) vs distant metastases (9 mut/MB, p"‰<"‰0.0001). TMB-high (â‰¥17mut/MB) and MSI-H (8.8% and 6.9% vs 3.7%, p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.017, respectively) classifications were more frequent in primaries and LNs vs distant metastases (9.5% and 8.8% vs 4.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 and p"‰="‰0.001, respectively). TMB-high is significantly more common in LNs vs distant metastases and primaries (P"‰<"‰0.0001), regardless MSI-H status. Overall, LNs showed significantly different rates of mutations in APC, KRAS, PI3KCA, KDM6A, and BRIP1 (p"‰<"‰0.01) vs primaries, while presenting a distinct molecular profile compared to distant metastases. Our cohort of 30 paired samples confirmed the molecular heterogeneity between primaries, LNs, and distant metastases. Our data support the hypothesis that lymphatic and distant metastases harbor different mutational landscape. Our findings are hypothesis generating and need to be examined in prospective studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fasting promotes acute hypoxic adaptation by suppressing mTOR-mediated pathways

Rapid adaptation to a hypoxic environment is an unanswered question that we are committed to exploring. At present, there is no suitable strategy to achieve rapid hypoxic adaptation. Here, we demonstrate that fasting preconditioning for 72"‰h reduces tissue injuries and maintains cardiac function, consequently significantly improving the survival rates of rats under extreme hypoxia, and this strategy can be used for rapid hypoxic adaptation. Mechanistically, fasting reduces blood glucose and further suppresses tissue mTOR activity. On the one hand, fasting-induced mTOR inhibition reduces unnecessary ATP consumption and increases ATP reserves under acute hypoxia as a result of decreased protein synthesis and lipogenesis; on the other hand, fasting-induced mTOR inhibition improves mitochondrial oxygen utilization efficiency to ensure ATP production under acute hypoxia, which is due to the significant decrease in ROS generation induced by enhanced mitophagy. Our findings highlight the important role of mTOR in acute hypoxic adaptation, and targeted regulation of mTOR could be a new strategy to improve acute hypoxic tolerance in the body.
HEALTH
Nature.com

miR-497-5p/SALL4 axis promotes stemness phenotype of choriocarcinoma and forms a feedback loop with DNMT-mediated epigenetic regulation

Choriocarcinoma stem-like cells (CSLCs) might be at the origin of choriocarcinoma development associated with drug resistance or relapse. Spalt-like transcription factor 4 (SALL4), which is considered to be a stemness-related gene, can be regulated by miRNAs. In this study, SALL4 result is associated with progression-free survival of choriocarcinoma patients and CSLC's stemness characteristics. In addition, it could be downregulated by miR-497-5p by direct binding. miR-497-5p silencing by hypermethylation promoted malignant CSLC phenotype in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, increased DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs) by SALL4 upregulation inhibited miR-497-5p expression via hypermethylation promotion. SALL4 appeared to be a key factor in promoting stemness phenotype of choriocarcinoma. Silencing miR-497-5p and SALL4 promotes choriocarcinoma progression and forms a feedback loop with DNMT-mediated epigenetic regulation, playing a crucial role in stemness maintenance in choriocarcinoma.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Thioredoxin-1 mediates neuroprotection of Schisanhenol against MPP-induced apoptosis via suppression of ASK1-P38-NF-ÎºB pathway in SH-SY5Y cells

Oxidative stress-induced dopaminergic neuronal loss and apoptosis play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease (PD), andÂ as a vital antioxidant protein, thioredoxin (Trx) exerts neuroprotection against PD. In this study, we investigated the effect of Schisanhenol (Sal), an active component from a traditional Chinese herb Schisandra rubriflora (Franch.), on MPP+-induced apoptosis and its association with thioredoxin-1 (Trx1) in SH-SY5Y cells. The protein levels of Trx1 and apoptosis-related proteins were detected by Western blot, the expression of Trx1 mRNA by real time qPCR, and apoptosis was detected by fluorescence microscopy and flow cytometry. Pretreatment with Sal (1Â ÂµM, 10Â ÂµM, and 50Â ÂµM) dose-dependently ameliorated MPP+-induced neuronal injury, confirmed by the improvement of the viability and morphological changes. Sal decreased the apoptosis rate of cells, suppressed the production of DNA ladder and sub-G1 peak, inhibited the Caspase-3 activity and the expression of apoptosis-related proteins. Sal enhanced the expression of Trx1 both in the protein and mRNA levels. However, the Trx1 inhibitor PX-12 suppressed the protective effects of Sal. In addition, Sal inhibited NF-ÎºB translocation and activation. These results suggest that Sal has a protective effect against MPP+-induced apoptosis in SH-SY5Y cells via up-regulation of Trx1 expression and suppression of ASK1-P38-NF-ÎºB pathway.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Synonymous mutations reveal genome-wide levels of positive selection in healthy tissues

Genetic alterations under positive selection in healthy tissues have implications for cancer risk. However, total levels of positive selection across the genome remain unknown. Passenger mutations are influenced by all driver mutations, regardless of type or location in the genome. Therefore, the total number of passengers can be used to estimate the total number of drivers-including unidentified drivers outside of cancer genes that are traditionally missed. Here we analyze the variant allele frequency spectrum of synonymous mutations from healthy blood and esophagus to quantify levels of missing positive selection. In blood, we find that only 30% of passengers can be explained by single-nucleotide variants in driver genes, suggesting high levels of positive selection for mutations elsewhere in the genome. In contrast, more than half of all passengers in the esophagus can be explained by just the two driver genes NOTCH1 and TP53, suggesting little positive selection elsewhere.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy