The S&P 500 got crushed after the worst 30-year bond auction in history took the headlines in the United States. At this point, the market had been a little bit overextended anyway, as the market had not printed a red candlestick for nine days in a row, and only one during the previous three weeks. We had gone sideways over the last couple of sessions, so now it looks like we are trying to figure out whether or not we need to go lower to find support. I suspect at this point we are more than likely to find plenty of support underneath, and it makes sense that the market will go looking towards it. The 4550 handle offers the “floor in the market” going forward, and I do think that the 200-day EMA hanging around that area does suggest that we would probably have even more interest in that area.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO