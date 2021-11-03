CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Direction Difficult to Predict

dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level identified at $1.3741 was first reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on...

www.dailyforex.com

kitco.com

Gold price volatile, drops and then rally's sharply as U.S. CPI rises 6.2% for the year

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some bullish volatility as consumer price pressure were significantly hotter than expected last month. Wednesday, the U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.9% in October, after a 0.4% rise in September. The data beat consensus forecasts as economists were forecasting a 0.6% rise.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Reaches Below 1.3400 Level

By the middle of Thursday’s trading, the GBP/USD passed the support of the 1.3450 mark, the October and November low-level zone at 1.3410/1.3430, and the 1.3400 mark, and the rate pierced the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3386. Moreover, the 1.3410/1.3430 zone was confirmed as resistance. In the highly...
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3349; (P) 1.3457; (R1) 1.3511; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.4248 is in progress and should target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 1.3606 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD bears moving in on 1.3360 sell stops

GBP/USD scores fresh cycle lows but bulls bite back. Cable has been under pressure due to Brexit and decelerating growth while US CPI underpins the US dollar. GBP/USD is printing fresh cycle lows in late North American trade, shaking out some stale longs and making way for further advances to the downside for the sessions ahead. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading down some 0.26% after falling from a high of 1.3433 to a low of 1.3359 on the day. However, the bulls have stepped in and cable has snapped back from the lows.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Buried In Bearish Territory

The pound continues to retreat after Britain’s growth fell short of expectations in Q3. A break below September’s low at 1.3420 has invalidated the latest rebound, putting buyers on the defensive once again. The RSI’s double bottom in the oversold area may ease the bearish push momentarily. A bounce could...
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Path of Least Resistance to Downside

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7200. Add a stop-loss at 0.7400. Set a buy-stop at 0.7340 and a take-profit at 0.7450. Add a stop-loss at 0.7250. The AUD/USD pair declined for three consecutive days as investors reflect on the fast-rising American inflation and the relatively weak Australian jobs numbers. It is trading at 0.7312, which is about 3.2% below the highest level in October.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Clobbered on Rising Yields in America

The British pound got slammed on Wednesday, crashing into the major support region just above the 1.34 handle. The size of the candlestick is something worth paying attention to, and it is also worth noting that interest rates have shot straight up in the air in America, after a failed thirty-year action. With that being the case, we have seen a lot of US dollar strength all of the sudden, as the US Dollar Index spiked to reach above the crucial 94.50 level. Because of this, it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of downward pressure on other currencies, and now it looks as if the US dollar is on the precipice of becoming a major “wrecking ball” for the markets in general.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Trend Has More Room to Run

Set a buy-stop at 69,000 and a take-profit at 71,000. Add a stop-loss at 67,000. Set a sell-stop at 63,000 and a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 65,000. The BTC/USD pair jumped to an all-time high on Wednesday as investors reflected on the rising global inflation. The pair rose to a high of 69,166 and then quickly erased some of those gains. It is trading at 64,322, giving Bitcoin a market capitalization of more than $1.2 trillion.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Overbought Levels

In its best daily performance in more than a month, the price of gold moved to the resistance level of $1868, a 5-month high, before settling around $1852 as of this writing. Gold's strong gains came after data showed a sharp acceleration in US consumer price inflation in October. The dollar also strengthened against the other major currencies as rising inflation raised concerns about the US interest rate outlook. Accordingly, the US Dollar Index rose to 94.84, gaining nearly 1%.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Anticipation of UK GDP Data

Yesterday’s trading session was one of several catastrophic sessions for the GBP/USD since the Bank of England's announcement last week. The currency pair collapsed yesterday from the 1.3565 resistance level down to the 1.3400 support level and today tested the 1.3392 support level before settling around the 1.3430 level as of this writing. The currency pair was exposed to new pressure factors, including record US inflation, which makes the US Federal Reserve race the Bank of England to raise interest rates.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Slice Through Major Resistance Barrier

Gold markets exploded to the upside on Wednesday to break through the significant $1835 level. This is an area that will continue to be very crucial, as it is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to now that we have broken through there, but also have pulled back quite a bit. That being said, the market is more than likely going to see a certain amount of support at the $1835 level, but if we were to break down through that level, it would suggest that we have just witnessed a “blow off top”, which is a major problem. At that point, it would more than likely see the markets break down a bit, showing signs of the market wanting to retest the previous resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that has cleared out a lot of stop losses.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish Momentum Despite Holiday

For the second day in a row, the USD/JPY is trying to compensate for its recent sharp losses, which pushed it towards the 112.72 support level, its lowest in a month. The gains of the last rebound pushed it towards the 114.15 resistance level, where it has settled around as of this writing. Those gains were a strong reaction to the rise of US inflation to its highest level since 1990, which increases pressure on the US Federal Reserve policy to accelerate the pace of raising US interest rates.
investing.com

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Update

GBP/USD beat 1.3510/30 to target 1.3570/80 and my selling opportunity at 1.3600/20. Shorts here worked perfectly with a high for the day at 1.3607 and a collapse to my target of 1.3525/15. In fact this was also the low for the day. EUR/GBP shorts at the 200 day moving average...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakdowns

US inflation recorded a sharp jump that may force the US Federal Reserve to move faster than the markets expected, and the US dollar returned to steal more gains against the rest of the other major currencies. I mentioned previously that the economic performance and the future of the tightening central bank policies will remain pressure factors on the euro long term.
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Higher US Inflation Boosts Dollar and Yen

US inflation data released yesterday showed US inflation running at an annualized rate of 6.2%, the highest rate seen in 31 years. The news initially boosted precious metals and major cryptocurrencies, but now seems to have had a more lasting effect in knocking stocks, bonds, and boosting the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen.
SmartAsset

Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences

Foreign currency and cryptocurrency may sound like similar, even overlapping, asset classes to many investors. They could be forgiven for thinking that non-U.S. currencies and Bitcoin share the same rules and should occupy the same part of your financial planning. Nothing could … Continue reading → The post Forex vs. Crypto: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Takes a Nosedive

The pound slid to 1.34 against the dollar on Wednesday, having touched 1.36 the previous day. In the absence of data from the UK economy, the UK currency was on the defensive amid fresh Article 16 rhetoric. Leo Varadkar issued a warning to British prime minister Boris Johnson as concerns...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bearish Ahead of US Data

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Set a buy-stop at 1.1600 and a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1700. The EUR/USD pair was in a tight range in the overnight session as investors waited for the closely-watched American inflation numbers. The pair is trading at 1.1572, where it has been in the past few days.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Pressure Upside

The euro went back and forth on Tuesday, to test the 1.16 level yet again. This is an area that has been important multiple times, and if we can break above the 1.1625 handle, I think that could kick off a major turnaround in this market. You can see that we are at least trying to do that, but at this point it looks as if we do not have the momentum. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, because the euro has, at least in the short term, formed a little bit of a “double bottom.” It is also worth noting that the “double bottom” is sitting just above the 1.15 handle, an area that would attract a lot of attention from a longer-term standpoint.
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off to Gain Steam

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7450. Set a buy-stop at 0.7400 and a take-profit at 0.7500. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair declined to the lowest level since October 13 ahead of the latest US inflation numbers. The pair dropped to 0.7360, which is about 1% below the highest level this week.
