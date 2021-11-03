USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Continues Fight Against Loonie

The British pound got slammed on Wednesday, crashing into the major support region just above the 1.34 handle. The size of the candlestick is something worth paying attention to, and it is also worth noting that interest rates have shot straight up in the air in America, after a failed thirty-year action. With that being the case, we have seen a lot of US dollar strength all of the sudden, as the US Dollar Index spiked to reach above the crucial 94.50 level. Because of this, it is very likely that we will continue to see a lot of downward pressure on other currencies, and now it looks as if the US dollar is on the precipice of becoming a major “wrecking ball” for the markets in general.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO