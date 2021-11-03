CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ask a Trooper: What’s considered careless, reckless driving?

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 4 days ago

Question: What is the difference between careless or reckless driving? What about “exhibition driving?”. Answer: In general, the difference between reckless and careless is that “reckless” is generally “intentional” or the driver “should know” that the driving behavior could injure or kill someone. Here’s more detail on how they...

Winona Daily News

ASK A TROOPER: Vehicular horn use

Question: I noticed that the horn on my vehicle does not work. Is there a law that that says a vehicle must have a working horn and when it can be used?. Answer: According to state law, your vehicle must have a horn that’s “in good working order and capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 200 feet. The horn or other warning device must not emit an unreasonably loud or harsh sound or a whistle.” I believe the definition of whistle is quite clear, and use common sense to determine if a horn is unreasonably loud or harsh. If it’s too loud or harsh, it could violate a local noise ordinance.
TRAFFIC
thetrumantribune.com

Ask a Trooper

Question: Why are loud motorcycles allowed to operate on Minnesota highways?. Answer: Minnesota State Statute 169.69 states: “Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order which blends the exhaust noise into the overall vehicle noise and is in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise, and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle on a street or highway. The exhaust system shall not emit or produce a sharp popping or crackling sound. Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with such parts and equipment so arranged and kept in such state of repair as to prevent carbon monoxide gas from entering the interior of the vehicle. No person shall have for sale, sell or offer for sale or use on any motor vehicle any muffler that fails to comply with the specifications as required by the commissioner of public safety.”
MINNESOTA STATE
State
Minnesota State
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER “Electronic Proof of Insurance”

Question: I heard somewhere that proof of insurance does not need to be in paper form and can be maintained electronically. Does that mean that each family member and myself who drives can photograph current insurance cards for our vehicles that they drive on a cell phone and that is acceptable, or does the electronic version need to be something sent by the insurance company?
TECHNOLOGY
perhamfocus.com

Ask a Trooper: Many tragic traffic deaths are preventable

Answer: Here is some information we shared on our Department of Safety blog talking about the ongoing crisis: Traffic deaths on Minnesota's roads. The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year continued a distressing trend of traffic deaths. Those 100 days are the most traveled of the year on Minnesota roads, and this year they proved particularly tragic. Preliminary numbers show that 167 people died in traffic crashes during this year's 100 most-traveled days. They accounted for over half of all the 349 traffic deaths through September this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lassen County News

Reckless driving, crash lead to arrest

A Las Vegas man was arrested on charges of reckless driving and carrying a loaded concealed weapon following a Tuesday, Nov. 2 incident on Highway 395 near The Mark. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, about 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, an officer was patrolling north on Highway 395, approximately 1.5 miles north of The Mark when a southbound 2013 Nissan Sonata passed another southbound vehicle at the crest of a hill. The pass was over the double-double solid yellow lines (the equivalent of a divided highway). The officer encountered the Sonata in his lane traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
#Reckless Driving
CBS 58

Reckless driving leads to rollover crash in Mount Pleasant Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Sunday, Oct. 31, that reckless driving caused a rollover vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant near South Green Bay Road and Joanne Drive. Officials say the crash occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that the vehicles...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
kiwaradio.com

Trooper Krull Gives Tips On Driving In Fog

Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa was under a dense fog advisory for most of the day on Thursday. We talked to Trooper Kevin Krull of the Iowa State Patrol and he offered some advice about driving in fog. Trooper Krull says there’s a time to use your high-beam headlights, but...
IOWA STATE
Eyewitness News

Woman arrested for drunk driving breaks trooper's windshield

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arrested drunk driver ended up breaking glass in a state police cruiser. State police said they saw 31-year-old Angela Negron from Columbia driving erratically on Interstate 395 in Montville. A trooper initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday. State police said Negron did...
WATERFORD, CT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driving recklessly around squad: Milwaukee police seek driver

MILWAUKEE - In September, MPD said it had issued more than 14,000 citations in 2021 to curb reckless driving. But the problems continue – and one instance made rounds online. A driver seemingly tried to goad Milwaukee police officers into giving chase as the officers sat and waited on a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

MPD: Reckless driving causes overnight crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash that happened as the result of reckless driving. Two people were injured, one of them in critical condition. It happened Sunday, Oct. 24 around 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of W. Silver Spring Dr. and W. Fond du Lac...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

West Allis mayor proposes $10,000 fine for reckless driving

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Reckless driving in West Allis could soon come with a fine of up to $10,000. West Allis Mayor Dan Devine said people are dying, and it has to stop. "Tell me why you're taking this approach with reckless driving?" WISN 12 News reporter Terry Sater asked Devine.
WEST ALLIS, WI
101.9 KELO-FM

Foggy morning, careless driving leads to six-car pileup in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — There was a six-car pileup on Minnesota Avenue (SD 115) and Tiger Way near Harrisburg High School about 7:45 Thursday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound car on Minnesota Avenue rear-ended a line of vehicles waiting to turn eastward to Tiger Way. There...
HARRISBURG, SD
West Central Tribune

Ask a Trooper: Turkey feathers not considered a road hazard

Answer: According to state law, drivers carrying turkeys do not need to provide a fencing around the vehicle to keep the feathers from escaping. Minnesota law also allows exemptions to motor vehicles operated by a farmer or the farmer's agent when transporting produce such as small grains, shelled corn, soybeans or other farm produce of a size and density not likely to cause injury to persons or damage to property on escaping in small amounts from a vehicle.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Another Milwaukee reckless driving crash, city leaders express 'disgust'

MILWAUKEE - Another weekend saw another reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. City leaders say they are fed up with this continued problem. While they work to address the problem from a legislative position, they’re hoping the community will take it upon themselves to do better. It’s becoming a problem the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WCIA

Man arrested after crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a car chase that ended in a crash. Police said they attempted to stop a car for traffic violations on Interstate 57 South near mile marker 252 at around 3:33 p.m. on Thursday. According to them, the car continued driving, exited at US […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Albert Lea Tribune

Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

A catalytic converter was reported taken off of a motorhome at 3:55 p.m. Monday at 23956 757th Ave. The theft occurred sometime between Labor Day and Oct. 30. Hoth Thot Hoth, 24, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 4:24 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Carter...
ALBERT LEA, MN

