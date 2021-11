As a local teacher for over a decade and mother of two Summit kids, I’m certain the upcoming election for school board is of the utmost importance; this election is for the soul of Summit. Last week, I was awarded second place in Best of Summit for teacher in grades 9 to 12. (What an honor!) And for whatever that title is worth, I am asking the Summit community to come together and rally behind the teachers’ choice for school board: Johanna Kugler, Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino and Kate Hudnut.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO