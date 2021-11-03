CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potty Talk: Dirty (Ba)llou

By Sam Russo, David Wingens
Tufts Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany connoisseurs of spookiness have agreed that Boris Johnson is perhaps the spookiest man alive. And the only building at Tufts that we could find photo evidence of Johnson having entered is Ballou Hall. By the transitive property, then, we know, beyond any shadow of a doubt, that Ballou Hall is...

tuftsdaily.com

Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stereogum

Potty Mouth Break Up

Potty Mouth are breaking up. The Band To Watch alums announced today that they were calling it quits after a decade together, though not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, next month. “Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have no idea how grateful we are for all the amazing shows and opportunities that brought us to you,” they wrote in a statement. “I can’t thank you all enough for supporting us these last 10 years, it’s been a wild fucking ride.”
MUSIC
Tufts Daily

Spoonfuls: Spooky drag at Aeronaut and Carolicious

It’s Halloween, Jumbos, and take it from me, Halloween themed food and drink is a lot easier to make than it is to find. That is, unless you’re psyched for the Applebee’s drink specials or that Dunkin spider donut. I opted instead for a spooky drag show at a brewery...
RESTAURANTS
Tufts Daily

The Journey: Autumn

A few days ago, I awoke to a crisp Medford fall morning and heard a rumble from the corner of my dorm room; there’s nothing quite like the annual activation of the heating system to bombard you with thoughts of the upcoming winter. As a native Floridian with only one New England winter under my belt, the anticipation of the coming season is daunting. Even with a closet shoved full of sweaters, jackets, hats, scarves and boots, I know that the changing seasons will inevitably bring a lack of sunshine, more time spent indoors and bone-chilling walks up and down the hill. Although we didn’t have to spend this Halloween with snowfall, as we did last semester, impending below-freezing days loom in our near future.
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Blind Luck: Date No.2

Welcome back. It’s been a minute. So excited to have you here. Just as a reminder please send us your friends, your schemes and yourselves to [email protected] for a shot at true love on this desolate desert campus. The Marriage Pact can only carry us so far. This week’s date was full of banter and coincidence so let’s get into the deets from our favorite Halloweekend boos.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

