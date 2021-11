(The Center Square) – North Carolina Roy Cooper again has vetoed a bill that would reduce the governor's power to shut down the economy during an emergency. House Bill 264 would have required the governor to seek the concurrence of a panel of state officials when issuing a statewide declaration of emergency for 67 or more North Carolina counties. It was the third attempt by the Legislature to limit the governor's emergency declaration powers.

