UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot not being mentioned in the All-American conversation by 247Sports is an obvious snub. Armando Bacot was one of college basketball’s most consistent front court players a season ago, averaging 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 63 percent from the floor. Those were all team-highs for North Carolina, and despite the fact that the Tar Heels weren’t very good and had an absolute log-jam in the painted area; that due to the excess of talented bigs and the lack of outside shooters.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO