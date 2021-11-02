CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lightbringer Review

By Brian Theisen
gamecritics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH Being able to play every level, even without beating previous stages. LOW Long levels without checkpoints, and too few health boosts. WTF Was I really supposed to be able to advance without completing the previous level!?. A vile corruption has taken over the land. The guardian has been...

gamecritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamecritics.com

Spookware Review

HIGH Hearing how baby skeletons are born. LOW The rhythm-based minigames. WTF “Since you’re wearing a deerstalker cap, would you mind solving this murder?”. Warioware’s microgames were a revolution in design, boiling entire concepts down to a single mechanic to be employed in just a few seconds while stripped of all context or narrative. It was a thrilling development, perfect for the kind of satirical construction that series offered, but also a great way to handle minor interactions. Now Spookware has arrived to pick up that Warioware design baton and run with it.
VIDEO GAMES
Independent Record

Film Review

Film Review: Which raw dish of horror for Halloween? Squid or Lamb?. More than 142 million viewers around the globe have been binging on the Korean series “Squid Game” since it arrived on Netflix Sept. 17. That’s the fastest Netflix opening, ever. Remember the kids’ game Red Light Green Light?...
MOVIES
gamecritics.com

Inscryption Review

HIGH Finally getting the right deck to defeat the magician. LOW Not being able to shake the magician’s hand. WTF Threatening my files is not cool. Daniel Mullins is the kind of developer that can be easily recognized after playing thirty seconds of one of his creations. His passions are evident, and above all, his biggest interest seems to be… glitches.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Killsquad review

I first played Killsquad at the end of 2019 when it entered early access, and that initial play left me a little cold. It had obvious potential, but at that point it simply wasn’t fully realised. Arguably, it still isn’t quite, but it’s much closer and, as a result, it’s a much more robust experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Game#Lightbringer Review#3d
hardcoredroid.com

Exorcist Review

Simulation title Exorcist puts the player in the role of a Catholic priest on exorcist duty. One would hope that Exorcist features the exciting stuff similar what happens in the film The Exorcist. Things like the possessed crawling up the wall and attacking the player while speaking ill of the player’s mother. If only that stuff did happen. One piece of advice for this game is to maintain low expectations.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hypnotic Review

Hypnotic premieres Wednesday, Oct. 27 on Netflix. Midnight Mass' Kate Siegel stars in Netflix's new chiller, Hypnotic, about a woman who falls victim to a conniving, cruel therapist and his post-hypnotism triggers. Siegel, a stalwart member of Mike Flanagan's "Flanagang," impressively elevates a lot of this film, but ultimately can't save it from feeling like an outdated, bare-minimum thriller designed to take up space in a sea of streaming fare.
TV & VIDEOS
nichegamer.com

INDUSTRIA Review

It may not explicitly market itself as such, but INDUSTRIA feels like a retro-inspired shooter drawing upon themes and mechanics from past PC games. Typically when we think of retro-inspired shooters, we tend to think of games like Ion Fury, Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Amid Evil, or Dusk. These all try to replicate the look and feel of Quake, Doom, Wolfenstein, HeXen, or other boomer shooters that dominated the ’90s and early ’00s.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Eternals Review

This is an advance, spoiler-free review of Marvel's Eternals. The film premieres Nov. 5, 2021. Eternals is sprawling — across scenery, across centuries, you name it. Director Chloé Zhao’s immortal epic dances across timelines and alliances with ease. Though, despite the spectacle of it all, the latest Marvel film falls victim to the old “just because you can doesn’t mean you should” in some areas. The depth of the story is coupled with the huge, sweeping landscapes that Zhao is known for, but when you’re focusing on such a huge, overarching story with an already impressive runtime, breathtaking but otherwise time-consuming nature shots can start to feel like a bit of a chore.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
techraptor.net

Unpacking Review

You can tell a lot about a piece of art by how it makes you connect with its characters. Where some go for grand gestures and big moments, some deal with the intricacies of the everyday. The way someone presents themself is such an important factor in how you see them but that is ultimately all for show. The way they show themselves is how they exist when they're comfortable - without the watchful eyes of the rest of the world. Take a look around you right now - what do your surroundings say about you? How do all those micro factors that make up your environment really represent you? This is what Unpacking aims to represent and it does it surprisingly well.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Insomnis Review

Horror is a tricky genre to pull off right, at least when it comes to video games. There’s a delicate blend between making sure that the player sees your scares without the game feeling like it’s on rails. You’ve also got to balance building tension and successful payoff, and even then, what you find scary changes heavily from person to person. This perfect blend of factors is something that indie horror especially often struggles with, resulting in a glut of adventures in tedium that may as well be clones of each other. So when Insomnis comes along promising to stand out from the crowd, it's a reason to get excited.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Backbone Review

The world of the detective noir is somewhat intriguing; a place where I’ve always wanted to spend some time. I think it’s the idea of owning a private detective agency, going on mysterious cases, smoking cigarettes, wearing a hat, and self narrating my own adventures that are of the biggest appeal. Thankfully these can all be lived out in the neon-noir, Backbone. It’s here where you play a down on his luck P.I.. but instead of falling into the life of a standard human, you are a raccoon, in a hat, smoking a cigarette. In fact, the world itself is full of clothed animals – from mice to foxes. But you know what? That isn’t the strangest thing about this game. Let me explain further.
VIDEO GAMES
Empire

Antlers Review

All credit to Scott Cooper. Most serious, capital-F Filmmakers wouldn’t dare to take a right-turn into all-out creature-feature territory. But with Antlers, the writer and director – more known for fare such as country singer story Crazy Heart and 2017’s nuanced Western Hostiles – conjures a humanistic but full-blooded monster movie that doesn’t hold back on steaming entrails and horned horrors.
MOVIES
gamecritics.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water Review

HIGH The atmosphere and sense of suspense is top-notch. LOW Clunky and slow controls. WTF Those Shrine Maidens scare the crap out of me. Sometimes movies or games are so terrifying to me, I have a difficult time enjoying them — or even sitting throug them — by myself late at night. This was my experience with Maiden of Black Water. With powerful storytelling and a cathartic sense of dread, the latest in the Fatal Frame franchise is sure to delight fans of the horror genre.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Bloodshore Review

The whole concept of Battle Royale in games, and the appetite for being the last player standing has been in our psyches for a good few years, mostly thanks to the popular releases of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the behemoth that is Fortnite. Since then many games have tried to cash in, incorporating the game mode in whatever they do; Forza and Red Dead Redemption 2 being two high profile cases. Lately, it’s been Netflix’s TV series of Squid Game which has made the format even more popular with the wider public. So it’s handy that Wales Interactive have released their latest full-motion video game – Bloodshore – onto the market; released at just about the right time. You see, this is a game which is all about the horrors and fun of Battle Royale. Let’s parachute in.
VIDEO GAMES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Marionette’

There could be a few comparisons between Marionette and The Sixth Sense. Both films deal with a psychologist with their own issues in regards to their past and trauma with their own family life. Both films also have the psychologist have to treat a creepy kid who seems to have some otherworldly abilities in the realm of the supernatural. Finally, both films also have very mind-blowing heady endings. While a bird’s eye elevator pitch would say that Marionette is trying to ape M. Night Shyamalan’s classic film, they are distinct films in both the subject matter, as well as the execution by writer-director Elbert van Strien.
MOVIES
Empire

Dopesick Review

James Comey (Adam Fristoe), famous director of the FBI in the Trump era, pops up in episode two of Dopesick, when, as then deputy attorney general, he summons two prosecutors investigating big pharma corporation Purdue in 2005, to ask why they’re on the trail of “the chicken guy”. Turns out Comey was confusing poultry processing company Perdue, spelled with an “e”, with opioid drug manufacturer Purdue. It’s a rare moment of almost goofy comedy in what is, for the most part, a bleak but engrossing account of horrendous corporate greed. It also actually happened. Luckily, said prosecutors Rick Mountcastle (Peter Sarsgaard) and Randy Ramseyer (John Hoogenakker) continued their dogged pursuit of Purdue, and their inquiries form the most urgent strand of Dopesick’s sprawling narrative.
TV SERIES
Empire

Finch Review

When you’re working with very few ingredients you have to be sure they’re of the highest quality. Finch has just three elements: Tom Hanks, a dog, and a robot that’s doing its best. If that combination doesn’t appeal then you’re not going to get much from this movie, but how on earth could that not appeal? This is a simple, mildly schmaltzy tale about unconditional love and learning to trust, and it is thoroughly charming.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Review: Glassing

It's no revelation that the last two years were rough. The pandemic, the financial roller coaster of the American market, the political, social, and psychic fallout from one of the most fucked-up election cycles in recent memory – there's enough pain to go around. Thankfully Glassing returns to perform an exorcism with Twin Dream. Standing confidently between pillars of grace and brutality, the Austin trio's third album seethes, rages, and sobs, riding waves of sonic fury that crash onto serene (but blackened) shores. On "Absolute Virtue" and "Spire," guitarist Cory Brim lays down heavy riffs thicker than redwood tree trunks, while drummer Jason Camacho roars across his kit like Keith Moon if he'd been raised on thrash metal. Bassist Dustin Coffman scorches the air with his lungs, but this isn't inchoate screaming – even if his words can't be easily grokked, the force with which they're bellowed means everything. By contrast, the title track lets Brim paint Coffman and Camacho's relentless rhythm throb with a bright but harrowing sunlight saturation, balancing thud with shreen ... Eventually, the chord progression for "True North" takes an uplifting turn, while the speechless "Godless Night" dives deep into the heart of fevered dreams. Twin Dream may have gestated in the same cauldron of shock and unease in which we've all stewed, but Glassing has the tools to pull forth something stirring.
AUSTIN, TX
gamecritics.com

This Is Not A Review: Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition

Welcome to This Is Not A Review. In these articles we discuss general impressions, ideas and thoughts on any given game, but as the title implies, it’s not a review. Instead, it’s an exercise in offering a quick recommendation (or dismissal) after spending enough time to grasp the ideas and gameplay of a thing without necessarily playing it from A to Z.
VIDEO GAMES
Screendaily

‘Pirates’: Review

Reggie Yates takes a fun-filled trip around London after hours on New Year’s Eve, 1999. Dir/scr. Reggie Yates. UK. 2021. 80 mins. Careening around London in a bubble of high spirits - and a yellow Peugot 205 nicknamed the Custard Cream - the three heroes of Reggie Yates’ feature debut Pirates are 18 year-old boys in search of a New Year’s Eve party to turn over the Millennium. They dabble in pirate radio, meaning the film’s soundtrack is banging like it’s 1999, but mostly they’re former schoolfriends on the brink of an uncertain future in this ebullient road trip which bounces from North to South London in the space of a joyous day and night.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy