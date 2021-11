VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — It looks like the wait for vaccine booster shots is ending, at least in one respect. State health officials are now encouraging boosters for all adults, and that’s causing yet another vaccine rush. “I was looking forward to getting it and I got my email from Kaiser to come get it,” said Paula McDonald of Vallejo. “So I’m here.” It was a busy day Thursday at the Solano County Fairgrounds, and the lines were being driven largely by people who were waiting for just the right moment. “I just wanted to wait until the hospital workers get theirs first,...

VALLEJO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO