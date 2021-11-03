Hertl scores 2 goals as short-handed Sharks beat Sabres 5-3

ANAHEIM — When they were at their best Thursday night, the Ducks clicked together like Lego blocks. They skated with a sense of purpose. Their passes were on target, as were their shots. They rallied from a three-goal deficit with determined play and a deft scoring touch that emerged in the second half of the game.
LOS ANGELES (WIVB) – When Victor Olofsson scored his fifth goal of the season in the second period against the LA Kings, it appeared the Sabres were in good shape to potentially win their sixth game of the season. They had a two-goal lead and had kept the Kings off the board at that point […]
Buffalo wraps up California portion of West Coast trip. The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period down a goal, but the San Jose Sharks pulled away in the final frame to beat Buffalo 5-3 Tuesday night at SAP Center at San Jose. Jeff Skinner scored twice and Drake Caggiula scored...
Sharks well ahead of last season's pace after win vs. Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. For the second straight year, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the Sharks' early season plans. But this time around, they're handling it much better. Last season, San Jose was forced to play...
Two in: Don’t love that Leonard forechecking route. Took the long way on the San Jose Sharks’ dump-in, it looks like. Wonder if he was anticipating Buffalo wall pass to the middle or hockey sense mistake. Seven in: Quick Barabanov pass to Balcers in slot. Before that, Burns and Hertl...
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- - Brandon Saad scored twice in his second game back from the COVID-19 list and the St. Louis Blues used a three-goal second period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 on Thursday night. Saad scored a short-handed goal in the first period and tied the...
The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period down a goal, but the San Jose Sharks pulled away in the final frame to beat Buffalo 5-3 Tuesday night at SAP Center at San Jose. Jeff Skinner scored twice and Drake Caggiula scored for the Sabres while Craig Anderson stopped 22 of 27 shots. Skinner recorded his first multi-goal game since April 6, 2019.
Kyle and JD review how the young San Jose Sharks keep overcoming all obstacles after their 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. We discuss why Ryan Merkley needs an extended audition, if Tomas Hertl is the best player on the San Jose Sharks (10:00), and how the lines should look when everyone is healthy (14:00). We finish by analyzing William Eklund’s night (20:00) and James Reimer’s stance (23:00).
Cody Eakin is expected to return to the lineup for the Sabres against the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. Victor Olofsson's status has yet to be determined. The Sharks, meanwhile, have seven players and two staff members in COVID-19 protocols. In other words, we have plenty to cover.
BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Moritz Seider scored his first NHL goal at 3:45 of overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Saturday night. Rookies had a hand in all of the Red Wings goals. Lucas...
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin tied Brett Hull for fourth in NHL goals when he scored No. 741 for the Washington Capitals in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin scored at 8:55 of the second period on a redirection of Dmitry Orlov's shot...
Any hockey game that features Alex Ovechkin offers the chance to witness history in the making, and the folks at Capital One Arena for Monday's game between the Caps and Buffalo Sabres got a dose of exactly that. The Great Eight scored his 11th goal of the season to tie the legendary Brett Hull (741) on the all-time goals list, and the fans in attendance nearly saw Ovechkin pass Hull, too.
Forward Jack Eichel said Monday he is relieved the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months.
WINNIPEG — Nate Schmidt had a couple of special people watch him score his first goal as a member of the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Acquired in an off-season trade with Vancouver, Schmidt's goal proved to be the game-winner in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks. "Mom...
The Sharks have generally been pleased with the performances they've received over the last several games from the players who were called up late last month on an emergency basis. Perhaps, though, it’s time to get back to normal.
Comments / 0