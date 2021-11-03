Hertl scores 2 goals as short-handed Sharks beat Sabres 5-3

Any hockey game that features Alex Ovechkin offers the chance to witness history in the making, and the folks at Capital One Arena for Monday's game between the Caps and Buffalo Sabres got a dose of exactly that. The Great Eight scored his 11th goal of the season to tie the legendary Brett Hull (741) on the all-time goals list, and the fans in attendance nearly saw Ovechkin pass Hull, too.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO