Indiana State

AG Todd Rokita calls on Congress to reject measure that would force Hoosiers to pay higher energy costs

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 3 days ago

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is calling on Congress to reject what he calls burdensome legislation that would increase fees on energy producers and hit American consumers, including those in Indiana, with price hikes on heating bills. “Hoosiers are facing enough economic hardships as we work to put the...

Market-based climate bill is a sensible solution

The next generation of Republicans in Indiana and across the country is ready for conservative leadership on clean energy and environmental issues. That is why I am so thankful to have Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young representing our state’s interests in the Senate. As sponsor and cosponsor, respectively, of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

House Of Representatives Expected To Vote On Infrastructure Bill And Social Safety Net Legislation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – In just hours, the U.S. House of Representatives will be voting on two crucial bills. Included in these bills are things like child care, which impacts families now more than ever with so many parents working from home. According to those familiar with the plan, the House will meet at 8:00 a.m. this morning to debate and vote on the Build Back Better legislation, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan. After that, a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill will likely follow. The bipartisan infrastructure bill encompasses everything from bridges,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

Attorney General Todd Rokita to file three lawsuits over federal vaccine mandate

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the affiliation of an unnamed spokesman. The person represents the Indiana Department of Labor. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that he will file a lawsuit Friday in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals against the federal government over the national COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers.
LAW
Sens. Young, Carper send letter urging protection for medical device jobs

U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.) recently sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai encouraging action to prevent China from deploying unfair practices that threaten jobs in the medical device manufacturing industry. The letter pushes for fair access to the Chinese market to ensure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AG Todd Rokita, 17-state coalition win apology from national school board group

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita on Sunday commended a national school board group for backing down from inflammatory language it used to prod the Biden administration into threatening parents’ First Amendment rights. Pledging to continue the fight against the Biden administration’s intimidation tactics, Rokita – who organized a 17-state coalition...
EDUCATION
Senator Mike Braun leading challenge to President’s vaccine mandate for businesses

Senator Mike Braun (Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate HELP Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety), along with Sens. Dan Sullivan, Bill Hagerty, Roger Marshall, Mike Lee, James Lankford, Rick Scott, Marsha Blackburn, Rand Paul, Cynthia Lummis, Shelley Moore Capito, Marco Rubio, John Barrasso, Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Thune, Jerry Moran, Roger Wicker, Richard Burr, Mike Rounds, John Hoeven, Pat Toomey, Tommy Tuberville, James Risch, Mike Crapo, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst, Kevin Cramer, Josh Hawley, John Boozman, Jim Inhofe, Chuck Grassley, Todd Young, John Kennedy, Ron Johnson, Ben Sasse, Steve Daines, Deb Fischer, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, and John Cornyn, as well as Representative Fred Keller (Pa.-12; Ranking Member, U.S. House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections), and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday formally moved to disapprove and nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
energynews.us

Analysts: Supreme Court likely to reject EPA power plant rules

EMISSIONS: The U.S. EPA is continuing to develop rules to regulate emissions from power plants even as analysts say the U.S. Supreme Court will likely strike down its ability to do so. (Reuters, Utility Dive) ALSO:. • The U.S. EPA’s proposed methane emissions reduction rules would cost oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: Todd Rokita and my media credentials

I realize that Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is not a big fan of yours truly; however, I didn’t think he would go so far as to ban me from a recent news conference because I was not “credentialed” media. You see, it all started when I got a news...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Conversation U.S.

Congress passes $1T infrastructure bill – but how does the government go about spending that much money?

The U.S. Congress passed an infrastructure bill that funds more than a trillion dollars in nationwide federal spending on Nov. 5, 2021. The bill puts about US$240 billion toward building or rebuilding roads, bridges, public transit, airports and railways. More than $150 billion is slated for projects that address climate change, like building electric vehicle charging stations, upgrading energy grids and production to work better with renewables, and making public transit more environmentally sustainable. There’s funding for cybersecurity, clean water and waste treatment systems, broadband internet connections and more. The bill is the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in decades. So how...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Federal court temporarily blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The fifth US circuit court of appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) that such workers be vaccinated by 4 January or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS

