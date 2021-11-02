CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change Inner Gloves (Step 15/23)

Cover picture for the articleRemove the gloves and throw them away. It's important you don't touch your face or any...

Remove the Face Shield (Step 8/23)

To remove the face shield, tilt your head forward slightly, grab the strap at the temples and pull it forward and over your head, which will let the face shield fall from your face. Dispose of the face shield. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment...
This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
Nick Jonas Heartbreak: Jonas Brothers' Member Speaks Candidly About Serious Health Issue

Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them. Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.
COVID-19: Many people are still shocked to discover they may have coronavirus

"Sometimes people might feel like we're snooping or spying on them, but we're just trying to keep everyone within a household safe." — Contact tracer Shaan Laura. During this pandemic, health-care workers have been on the front lines, lauded as heroes but also targeted by anti-vaccine mandate protesters. Postmedia went behind the scenes and spoke with a range of Fraser Health Authority staff for this five-part series to see how they’re coping. Here is part five:
‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
Psychological factors predict COVID vaccine side effects

Nausea. Chills. Fatigue. Headache. Before getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many of us braced for the minor but uncomfortable side effects we’d heard so much about in the news or from our friends and neighbors who had already received the jab. New research led by The University of Toledo suggests how...
Put on Outer Apron - If Used (Step 11/12)

If the patient is vomiting or has diarrhea, put on a single-use (disposable), fluid resistant or impermeable apron that covers the torso to the level of the mid-calf. The apron provides an additional layer of protection to the front of the body against exposure to body fluids or excrement from the patient.
Remove and Discard Outer Gloves (Step 6/21)

In this example, the boots are under the coverall and are being removed later in the sequence. However, depending on the PPE used at your institution, the boots covers may be removed at this point in the sequence or later on in the sequence. Comments on this video are allowed...
Put on Hood (Step 10/12)

Put on the single use (disposable) PAPR hood that that fully covers the neck and extends over the shoulders. Be sure that the hood covers the head and all of the hair, neck, and ears, and that it extends past the neck to the shoulders. The Trained Observer will turn on the PAPR and attach the PAPR blower tube to the PAPR hood and make sure that the tube is snapped and fits. If a PAPR unit stops during patient care, you must leave the patient area immediately. The Trained Observer should do a final check that all areas are covered and no hair is protruding from the hood.

