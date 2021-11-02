Engaged Trained Observer (Step 1/12)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe donning process is conducted under the guidance and supervision of a Trained Observer, who confirms visually that...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Kilgore News Herald

Remove the N95 Respirator (Step 16/23)

Next, you will be removing your N95 respirator. It's important that you not touch the front of the respirator. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy: http://www.cdc.gov/SocialMedia/Tools/CommentPolicy.html.
Longview News-Journal

Inspect PPE Prior to Donning (Step 3/12)

Visually inspect the PPE ensemble to be worn to ensure that it is in serviceable condition, that all required PPE and supplies are available, and that the sizes selected are correct for the healthcare worker. The trained observer reviews the donning sequence with the healthcare worker before the healthcare worker begins the donning process and reads it to the healthcare worker in a step-by-step fashion using a checklist.
Kilgore News Herald

How to Serve as the Trained Observer: Principles of Good Observer Practice

Principles of Good Observer Practice Segment. This video discusses the roles and responsibilities of Trained Observers. A Trained Observer is a clinician, most likely an infection prevention professional, nurse, or physician, whose sole responsibility is to guide healthcare workers as they don (put on) and doff (take off) personal protective equipment (PPE) for caring for a suspect or confirmed Ebola patient. When acting as a Trained Observer you will not be delivering care directly to patients. Instead you will focus on ensuring the safety of healthcare workers.
Longview News-Journal

Verify (Step 12/12)

After completing the donning process, the integrity of the ensemble is verified by the trained observer. The healthcare provider should be comfortable and able to extend the arms, bend at the waist, and go through a range of motions to ensure there is sufficient range of movement while all areas of the body remain covered. The healthcare provider should have an unobstructed field of vision through the hood. A mirror in the room can be a useful tool for the healthcare provider while donning PPE to do a self-check. When moving in the PAPR equipment, be sure to move slowly.
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
healthing.ca

COVID-19: Many people are still shocked to discover they may have coronavirus

"Sometimes people might feel like we're snooping or spying on them, but we're just trying to keep everyone within a household safe." — Contact tracer Shaan Laura. During this pandemic, health-care workers have been on the front lines, lauded as heroes but also targeted by anti-vaccine mandate protesters. Postmedia went behind the scenes and spoke with a range of Fraser Health Authority staff for this five-part series to see how they’re coping. Here is part five:
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
ScienceBlog.com

Psychological factors predict COVID vaccine side effects

Nausea. Chills. Fatigue. Headache. Before getting vaccinated against COVID-19, many of us braced for the minor but uncomfortable side effects we’d heard so much about in the news or from our friends and neighbors who had already received the jab. New research led by The University of Toledo suggests how...
The Independent

Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
Kilgore News Herald

Put on Hood (Step 10/12)

Put on the single use (disposable) PAPR hood that that fully covers the neck and extends over the shoulders. Be sure that the hood covers the head and all of the hair, neck, and ears, and that it extends past the neck to the shoulders. The Trained Observer will turn on the PAPR and attach the PAPR blower tube to the PAPR hood and make sure that the tube is snapped and fits. If a PAPR unit stops during patient care, you must leave the patient area immediately. The Trained Observer should do a final check that all areas are covered and no hair is protruding from the hood.
Kilgore News Herald

Change Inner Gloves (Step 15/23)

Remove the gloves and throw them away. It's important you don't touch your face or any other exposed skin with your bare hands now. Perform hand hygiene, using alcohol based hand rub only. Then, put on a fresh pair of gloves and you're ready for the next step. Comments on...
Kilgore News Herald

Gregg County's community spread levels of COVID-19 move to minimal, cases down

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gregg County plummeted 26%, and community spread levels decreased significantly, sending the county into “minimal” spread, according to Monday’s bi-weekly update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District. Gregg County’s community spread level decreased to 8.87 Monday, well in between minimal community spread...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Longview News-Journal

Remove the PAPR (Step 9/21)

In this step, you will take off your belt mounted respirator. How you do this will vary from model to model of PAPR, so you and your assistant will need to refer to the manufacturer's specifications. Your assistant will help you with taking the respirator off. Comments on this video...
Kilgore News Herald

Put on Outer Apron - If Used (Step 11/12)

If the patient is vomiting or has diarrhea, put on a single-use (disposable), fluid resistant or impermeable apron that covers the torso to the level of the mid-calf. The apron provides an additional layer of protection to the front of the body against exposure to body fluids or excrement from the patient.
Kilgore News Herald

Pine Tree ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

Pine Tree ISD has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, that will include booster shots, for next week. The clinic is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the high school cafeteria, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Mary Whitton. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations...
