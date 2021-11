ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley declared victory in his second mayoral race for Wednesday afternoon. Buckley said his opponent, Steven Strawn, conceded the race. In a statement, Mayor Buckley said: “Earlier this evening, I received a gracious concession call from Steven Strawn, my Republican challenger for the Mayor’s race. I thank Steven for his willingness to step forward to serve. It is now time for our community to come together to best serve the needs of the residents of our wonderful City of Annapolis. I thank the voters for entrusting me to lead the City in a second term. I look forward to serving over the next four years and turning today’s challenges into tomorrow’s successes.”

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO