County Hall Corner: Our Looney Language

A while ago I heard someone say, “Whatever clutter is around you is a reflection of what’s going on in your head.” It was during this time when I found myself already purging things that were no longer serving my highest good, including relationships. It felt so good to let things go. I didn’t realize it at the time, but now understand this is necessary for our personal and spiritual growth. Never have I considered myself as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), although the thought started to cross my mind once I had everything how I wanted it, but it started to get cluttered again. Racing thoughts and control issues are a huge part of being OCD. To explain this further, those who are considered to have OCD absolutely have to have things a certain way. The reasoning for this is because they have a need for control. Having things a certain way gives them the satisfaction of having control over something. Let’s be honest, there isn’t very much that is in our control, besides what we do with our time and our money, how we react to situations and others, and how we treat people as well as ourselves. I choose to leave everything else up to God. Having faith and living in the present moment has made life for me so much easier.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO