Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report high-grade gold results from the Tangier and Forest Hill Projects in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company recently completed a review of 10 historical, NQ sized drill core, that had been drilled from surface by diamond drill. Five of the holes are from the Tangier project and five holes are from the Forest Hill project. All holes were relogged and comprehensively sampled to identify overlooked gold mineralization. A total of 1,242 samples were taken with 1,220 samples from previously unsampled core and 22 samples from previously assayed core. Core from both projects was pulled from the secure Aurelius exploration facilities at the Tangier and Aureus East project sites.

