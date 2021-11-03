BackTracks ~ Tall Timber Days

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club is ushering in the holiday season with its annual festival of trees during the Chester Greenwood Day celebrations in Farmington. The Virtual Tree in a Box auction will be filled with fabulously delightful trees, wreaths and gift baskets from businesses, organizations and individuals in Franklin County. The doors to the virtual auction open and bidding begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and final bids will be tallied at 8 p.m. Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 4. The catalogue and auction links will be provided on the club’s Facebook page Dec. 1, giving plenty of time to pour over the various selections and determine on which to place your bids. (www.facebook.com/Farmington-Maine-Rotary-Club-118805791510185).

