CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BackTracks ~ Tall Timber Days

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor’s note: This article and photo appeared in the May 1972, Vol. 4, No. 17 issue of the Sugarloaf Irregular and is reproduced here in its entirety. No writer was attributed to the article but the editor at the time was Parker Hall {also responsible for “Art”}. The photos were provided...

www.theirregular.com

Comments / 0

Related
theirregular.com

Saddleback, Maine

(Editor’s note: This article with accompanying graphic and photo appeared in the Mid-March 1969, Vol. 1, No. 5 issue of the Sugarloaf Irregular and is reproduced here in its entirety. ©The Original Irregular) Saddleback Mountain, Maine’s second largest ski area, is located just 30 miles west of Sugarloaf via Rte....
MAINE STATE
theirregular.com

Snowmaking efforts underway at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — With overnight temperatures in the 20s and a few inches of natural snow coating surfaces at higher elevations, Sugarloaf began making snow in preparation for the start of the 2021/22 winter season Wednesday evening. Favorable conditions allowed the resort’s snowmaking team to turn on as many as 106 guns along the Tote Road Trail.
ENVIRONMENT
theirregular.com

Festival of Trees returns

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club is ushering in the holiday season with its annual festival of trees during the Chester Greenwood Day celebrations in Farmington. The Virtual Tree in a Box auction will be filled with fabulously delightful trees, wreaths and gift baskets from businesses, organizations and individuals in Franklin County. The doors to the virtual auction open and bidding begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and final bids will be tallied at 8 p.m. Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 4. The catalogue and auction links will be provided on the club’s Facebook page Dec. 1, giving plenty of time to pour over the various selections and determine on which to place your bids. (www.facebook.com/Farmington-Maine-Rotary-Club-118805791510185).
FARMINGTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy