Talking Points Election Night Jump-In

 10 days ago

We have a live look at Election Night watch parties...

www.citrustv.com

KESQ

Live coverage: Election night in America

It's election day across the United States. ABC News Live will stream special election coverage live, beginning at 4:00 p.m. PT. This will include live results from the Virginia and New Jersey races, runoffs in Ohio, ballot proposals in Minneapolis and Texas. Plus, ABC News will provide context and analysis on other top news stories of the day. A live election results ticker will also be running on the channel, tracking all the major races from coast to coast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WIVB

Political analyst talks last night’s election results

(WIVB) — The big race locally was for Buffalo Mayor. Mayor Byron Brown appears to have secured a fifth term with his ambitious write-in campaign. To talk about some of the results from last night, political expert Jack O’Donnell joined News 4 at 5:30.
BUFFALO, NY
CNN

Why election night has turned into election nights, plural

(CNN) — Election night in America has turned into the electoral version of the Super Bowl. You know what I'm talking about -- we order pizza, make popcorn and wait for a winner to be projected every presidential contest. Tonight in Virginia's gubernatorial contest, the stakes won't be nearly as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Virginia State
theberkshireedge.com

LEONARD QUART: Election night 2021

NEW YORK — If Democrats have little more to celebrate than sleazy, slightly demagogic Eric Adams’ landslide victory in a Democratic bastion like New York City, it clearly was a horrible night. I voted for Adams out of some hope that he will surprise us all, because he is quick-witted,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The winners and losers of election night 2021

Tuesday was a night of upsets, shoo-ins, nailbiters, and way too many cats. Here's our scorecard for the 2021 elections. The 110th mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, called it "almost silly" to suggest he shouldn't have spent the night partying in high-end nightclubs after his victory Tuesday evening. "This city does not go to sleep at 5 a.m.," Adams told NY1's Pat Kiernan on Wednesday morning, after soundly defeating his Republican opponent, avowed ailurophile Curtis Sliwa. "I'm going to be out visiting those hospital workers at 12 a.m. in the evening, I'm going to visit transit employees at 3, 4 a.m. in the morning."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Four takeaways from election night in New York

New York voters on Tuesday rejected changes to New York's constitution and, likely, a socialist challenge to the mayor of the state's second largest city. Democrats lost ground in key suburban strongholds that could be bellwethers for next year. And the race for governor is now formally taking shape. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westernslopenow.com

Election night watch party reactions

Election night is over, but a milestone has been set changing a once non-partisan school board election race into a new political battleground. Cindy Ficklin was at the Mesa County Republican’s watch party at Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen & Bar cheering on the candidates she voted for to serve as new School District 51 school board members. Cindy says, “This has been one of the most important elections in our entire country in all of the years we’ve been the United States of America, and the reason I believe that is because we right now are fighting for freedom and liberty.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
sun-courier.com

Election Night results for area city and school elections

Below are the unofficial Election Night results with all precincts in Tama, Grundy and Marshall Counties reporting for the 2021 city and school elections. The totals reflect absentee votes and votes for candidates that were on the ballot. Write-in votes in Tama County have not been tallied and will be...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Valley Times-News

Newly elected West Point councilman speaks to Rotary

LANETT — Joel Finlay talked about his recent run for public office and some ongoing projects of Batson-Cook Construction at Thursday’s noon hour meeting of the West Point Rotary Club, held in the Jane Farrar Event Center in downtown Lanett. On Tuesday of this week, Finlay was elected to a seat on the West Point City Council. He’s a native of Albertville and a graduate of Auburn University. He’s been with Batson-Cook since 1996 and currently serves as a project executive.
LANETT, AL
citrustv.com

GOP Wins in VA, Dems Hold on in NJ

Two of the most important races in last week’s elections were the Virginia and New Jersey Gubernatorial elections. Talking Points Analyst Chilekasi Adele breaks down the nail-biting results of those elections.
VIRGINIA STATE
citrustv.com

Mayor Walsh Re-Elected for a Second Term

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh was re-elected to a second term in office last week. Talking Points Analyst Jake Morel gives a preview of what to expect from Walsh’s second term.
WMDT.com

Delmar candidates talk agendas ahead of election

DELMAR, Md. – With the Delmar elections less than a week away, Incumbent Mayor Karen Wells and Town Council candidate Faith Higbee sat down with 47 ABC to talk about their agendas and goals ahead of Election Day on November 16th. Mayor Wells tells us she’s pointing to the new...
DELMAR, MD
theonlinebeacon.com

Bernard Talks Mayoral Departure, Election Day

Incumbent Mayor Tom Bernard did not rule out a return to public office following the election of Jennifer Macksey as the first woman mayor of North Adams last week. “In any capacity, I have not ruled it out,” Bernard said in a telephone interview with The Beacon on Thursday, Nov. 4.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

