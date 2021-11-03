Talking Points Election Night Jump-In

Tuesday was a night of upsets, shoo-ins, nailbiters, and way too many cats. Here's our scorecard for the 2021 elections. The 110th mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, called it "almost silly" to suggest he shouldn't have spent the night partying in high-end nightclubs after his victory Tuesday evening. "This city does not go to sleep at 5 a.m.," Adams told NY1's Pat Kiernan on Wednesday morning, after soundly defeating his Republican opponent, avowed ailurophile Curtis Sliwa. "I'm going to be out visiting those hospital workers at 12 a.m. in the evening, I'm going to visit transit employees at 3, 4 a.m. in the morning."
Comments / 0