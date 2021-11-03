Talking Points Election Night Jump-In

Election night is over, but a milestone has been set changing a once non-partisan school board election race into a new political battleground. Cindy Ficklin was at the Mesa County Republican’s watch party at Warehouse 25sixty-five Kitchen & Bar cheering on the candidates she voted for to serve as new School District 51 school board members. Cindy says, “This has been one of the most important elections in our entire country in all of the years we’ve been the United States of America, and the reason I believe that is because we right now are fighting for freedom and liberty.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO