Bluejay Women's Basketball Kicks Off 2021-22 Season with Exhibition Battle with Wayne State

The past two seasons have not been up to Tricia Cullop’s standards or anyone else’s inside the University of Toledo women’s basketball program. The Rockets are 26-29 overall and 15-23 in the Mid-American Conference over that span. But confidence is growing among coaches and players that the 2021-22 season will be a return to past glory when UT had six 20-win seasons and won 67 percent of its games, a MAC tournament championship, a MAC regular-season title, four MAC West titles, and the WNIT from 2009-2018.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO