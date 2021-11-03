Bluejay Women's Basketball Kicks Off 2021-22 Season with Exhibition Battle with Wayne State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The La Salle women's basketball team is set to open its 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday as the Coppin State Eagles visit Tom Gola Arena for a 5 pm. tipoff. The season-opener will air nationally on ESPN+. SCOUTING THE EXPLORERS. La Salle welcomes back its top three leading...
Indianapolis, Ind. -- Showing tremendous fight until the final whistle, the 2021 season came to a close for Creighton women's soccer in a 3-1 loss at Butler on Thursday, October 28. The loss dropped Creighton to 7-10-2 on the season and 1-8-1 in BIG EAST action, while Butler moved to...
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina fans can get their first look at the 2021-22 Catamount men's basketball team on Monday night as WCU welcomes Campbellsville-Harrodsburg to Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center for a 7 p.m. exhibition contest. Admission to the contest between the Pioneers and Catamounts is free of...
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel wrestling team welcomes No. 21 Purdue University to the Daskalakis Athletic Center (DAC) on Saturday, Nov. 6, for its season opener at 1 p.m. The team will then head on the road Sunday for the 53rd annual East Stroudsburg Open at Koehler Fieldhouse in East Stroudsburg, Pa.
The 2021-22 UConn women’s basketball team will take the court for the first time this week. On Sunday, the Huskies will take on Division II Fort Hays State in an exhibition game at Gampel Pavilion, their sole tune-up before the regular season opener on Nov. 14. On this episode, we...
LOGAN, Utah --- Utah State women's basketball (0-0) opens the 2021-22 campaign hosting Fort Lewis College (0-0) in its sole exhibition match for the season on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m., in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Radio coverage for Saturday's game will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with...
The past two seasons have not been up to Tricia Cullop’s standards or anyone else’s inside the University of Toledo women’s basketball program. The Rockets are 26-29 overall and 15-23 in the Mid-American Conference over that span. But confidence is growing among coaches and players that the 2021-22 season will be a return to past glory when UT had six 20-win seasons and won 67 percent of its games, a MAC tournament championship, a MAC regular-season title, four MAC West titles, and the WNIT from 2009-2018.
DAVIS, Calif. -- The five-time defending Big West Conference champion UC Davis women's basketball team hits the hardwood for the first time in 2021-22 on Monday night at 6 p.m., welcoming Cal State East Bay to the University Credit Union Center for an exhibition tilt to tip-off the season. Admission is free to the contest.
Logan, Utah --- Entering the second season under head coach Kayla Ard, Utah State women's basketball is set to be led by a trio of captains: seniors Emmie Harris and Laci Hawthorne, and sophomore Kinley Falslev. Harris was also named a team captain under Ard last season. "Emmie was one...
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's basketball team, coming off their first CCIW tournament appearance in program history, returns all five starters and rejuvenates their bench in 2021-22. The Pioneers lose just one letter-winner from 2020-21 and bring in four valuable freshmen to the program. Head coach Lindsay Schultz,...
ARKANSAS: NOV. 14 (XL CENTER, 1 p.m.; SNY) UConn’s lone regular season loss last year came against Arkansas in Fayetteville. This time, Little Rock native Christyn Williams will have an opportunity to avenge the loss to her home state school as UConn opens with Arkansas, which was picked to finish seventh in the SEC.
The 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball season will begin in just five days. The Big Ten Network has revealed its broadcast contributors for the upcoming season. The men’s basketball analysts are: Robbie Hummel, Stephen Bardo, Shon Morris, Len Elmore, Andy Katz and Mike DeCourcy, with Brian Butch, Jess Settles, Nick Bahe, Rapheal Davis, Joshua Langford and Trent Meacham.
» U-M opens the season at home for the eighth straight season, hosting IUPUI on the first day of college basketball. » The Wolverines return their two leading scorers from last season in Naz Hillmon (23.9 ppg, 11.3 rpg) and Leigha Brown (18.2 ppg), a pair of preseason All-Big Ten honorees.
The preseason polls are out. Conferences have named their preseason players of the year. But what do we really know about the 2021-22 women's college basketball season?. Right now, with the season about a week away from tip-off, there are many more questions than answers. Can the Stanford Cardinal repeat as national champions? What's in store for the South Carolina Gamecocks, UConn Huskies and Arizona Wildcats, the other three Final Four teams from last season?
After a COVID-shortened season saw Defiance women’s basketball go 2-9 last season, fourth-year head coach Allan King Jr. and the Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back in the upcoming campaign that begins Monday at home against Adrian College. And they believe that they’ll be able to do so, with...
With a balance of experience and new additions to the roster, the Lions are looking to have another successful season in the GLVC this year. In 2021-22, the team finally gets to play a full season again with all 29 games on their schedule. “It’s wonderful,” head coach Katie Falco...
Comments / 0