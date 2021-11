Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is hopeful a blend of veterans and newcomers will make his final season one to remember. The 76-year-old Blair announced Thursday that he will retire after the 2021-22 season. Blair already had made moves to insure his 19th year at A&M would result in the program’s 16th straight NCAA tournament appearance. Guards Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts both opted to return for super senior years afforded them by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO