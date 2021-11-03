CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-USC DL Jay Toia Involved in Video Scandal

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 9 days ago

Former USC football commit Jay Toia has recently made headlines, but for all the wrong reasons.

The now UCLA freshman defensive lineman was caught on video yelling at a group of students in an elevator.

Sports Illustrated's All Bruins writes:

"The students supposedly told Toia they went to USC, where Toia was enrolled last spring before transferring to UCLA, but clarified they attended UC Santa Barbara when pressed by Toia.

Toia, wearing a black UCLA Jordan Brand hoodie, then went on an expletive-ridden rant. Toia stood in the elevator door preventing the young men and women from leaving, despite their repeated requests for him to let them go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OK3XY_0cl11l9T00
USA TODAY 

Toia originally signed up to play football at the University of Southern California, and enrolled in January 2021. He spent spring camp with the Trojans, before entering the transfer portal on May 26. Toia took visits to Michigan and UCLA before siding with the Bruins.

"The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much. For me and especially my parents we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions," Toia wrote in a social media post on his USC departure.

"We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other school on our short list, such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami among others," Toia wrote. "I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester. Although I earned all A's last semester at USC as an early enrollee and worked myself into the 1's and 2's deep rotation during spring ball 2021, we as a family felt it was important to really take a closer look at all my options regarding my short term and long term future. I have major respect for USC, but I owe it to myself and my family to reevaluate my current situation."

According to Bleacher Report, UCLA is aware of the situation and following protocols regarding student conduct.

-----

