“Although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal system, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event. After clearing my name I will return to the ring as soon as possible.” So says Roland “Rollie” Romero on a Monday Instragram post. Romero was supposed to face Tank Davis in a December 3’d battle, but disturbing accusations have led to the man being out of the pay per view event. One of Romero’s accusers has gone to the Henderson, Nevada police to make a statement. Even though Romero hasn’t been charged, Showtime decided the 14-0 Las Vegas native still should be taken off the card.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO