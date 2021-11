The value of ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, rose to record high levels of about $4,400 (about £3,200) on Friday, in line with upgrades and surge in use of the ethereum blockchain network.Currently valued at about $4,350, the cryptocurrency has grown in value by more than 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Market Cap.In the process of touching the mark of $4,400, ether breached its previous top value of $4,380 which it set on 12 May.The cryptocurrency has grown in value by over 5 per cent within a week and by nearly 50 per...

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO