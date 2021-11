President Joe Biden inherited a great gift from the Trump administration: energy independence. The benefits cannot be overstated: Cheap, reliable energy is key to economic growth and broad-based prosperity. Yet Biden has squandered this advantage. Retail gas prices are up 55.95% from last year, with California gas prices hitting nearly $8 a gallon . This has hit pocketbooks directly through costs to keep the lights and heat on in homes, and indirectly through rising prices for all sorts of goods, the production and transportation of which require the use of more expensive energy.

