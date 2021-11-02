R-CALF USA participates in circulating joint M-COOL letter; Thune and Rounds among supporters
A letter seeking signatures from a wide-range of organizations supporting the recently introduced American Beef Labeling Act of 2021 (S.2716) is now being circulated among organizations representing farm, ranch, rural, faith, environmental, farm/food worker, manufacturing, and cattle/farm industry support businesses. R-CALF USA is among the participating groups circulating the letter in...drgnews.com
