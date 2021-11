• The Cottage Grove Police received a non-emergency call for service from an individual on the 911 Emergency call line. The individual had wished to report that her dog was missing and was advised by a communications specialist to call back on the non-emergency line to report it, which resulted in an argument. The communications specialist ultimately had to disconnect the phone call for the individual failing to comply with the call back request. After disconnecting, the Cottage Grove dispatch center then received two separate 911 calls for service regarding the same individual who was now engaging with nearby citizens and threatening them with bodily harm, thus causing enough public alarm and panic for police assistance to respond. Officers responded to the location and contacted the individual who was still yelling and screaming at citizens as police officers approached her on foot. The individual was advised by officers that she was being placed under arrest and immediately the individual physically resisted during handcuffing by flailing her arms during control holds by both officers. The individual nearly struck one officer in the face with her right elbow during detainment attempts. Ultimately, the individual was placed into custody without incident or injury and transported to the Cottage Grove Police Department where she was processed and lodged into the Cottage Grove Municipal Jail pending her court appearance before the Cottage Grove Municipal Court.

COTTAGE GROVE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO